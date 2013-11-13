Nov 13 Statistics for Sunday's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas (round 18 of 19).

-

Lap distance: 5.513km. 56 laps, total distance 308.405km

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull one minute 39.347 seconds, 2012.

Start time: 1300 local (1900 GMT)

2012 pole: Vettel. 1:35.657

2012 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren

Tyres: Hard (orange), medium (white)

-

TITLES

Vettel has won his fourth successive title, becoming the youngest quadruple champion and first to win his first four crowns in a row. The German is only the fourth quadruple champion.

Red Bull have also won the constructors' crown for the fourth year in a row, becoming only the third team to perform that feat after Ferrari and McLaren.

-

WINS

Vettel has won the last seven races and can become the first driver to win eight in a row in a single season.

The record of nine was set by Italian Alberto Ascari over the course of two seasons in 1952-53.

Four teams have won the 17 races so far (Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Vettel has won 11 races in 2013. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes's Nico Rosberg have both won twice and Kimi Raikkonen and Hamilton once.

Vettel has 37 career wins, Alonso 32, Hamilton 22, Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 44.

-

POLE

Vettel has taken six poles this season, team mate Mark Webber two and Mercedes the rest.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in F1.

Sauber's Mexican Esteban Gutierrez is the only rookie to have scored a point this season

-

U.S. GP

Formula One has raced at 10 different venues in the United States over the years. Austin is hosting a race for only the second time.

The last U.S. driver to start a Formula One race was Scott Speed with Toro Rosso in 2007. Californian Alexander Rossi will be in the Caterham for Friday practice only this year.

Hamilton is the only driver on the starting grid to have won previously in the United States.

The Circuit of the Americas is one of five anti-clockwise tracks on the calendar. It has 20 corners, the third most turns of any circuit used.

The safety car has yet to be deployed in Austin.

Last year's grand prix had the fewest pitstops (24) of any race in 2012.

-

MILESTONE

Vettel has equalled Schumacher's 2004 run of seven wins in a row, the best run of success of the modern era. He also took his 60th podium finish in Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari have set a record for most consecutive points finishes. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was their 65th race in a row in the points, a run dating back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Marussia's Max Chilton chalked up his 17th successive finish, a record for a rookie. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)