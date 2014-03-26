March 26 Statistics for Sunday's Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit.

Lap distance: 5.543km. Total distance: 310.408km (56 laps)

Race lap record: Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) Williams 1:34.223 (2004)

Start time: 0900 GMT (1600 local)

2013 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:49.674

2013 winner: Vettel

Tyres: Hard (orange), medium (white)

WINS

Sebastian Vettel's retirement in Australia ended his record run of nine race wins in a row.

The German has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 22, Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Nico Rosberg, winner in Melbourne, has four.

Vettel needs two more race victories to equal the late Ayrton Senna's tally of 41. Only Alain Prost (51) and Michael Schumacher (91) have won more.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 46.

PODIUM

With Kevin Magnussen second and Jenson Button third, McLaren returned to the podium in Melbourne for the first time since 2012.

Button's podium was his 50th in Formula One.

POLE POSITION

Vettel took nine poles last year and now has 45 career poles. Mercedes and Red Bull were the only teams to start on pole in 2013 and that run continued in Australia with Hamilton on pole for Mercedes.

Hamilton now has 32 poles.

POINTS

Ferrari have finished a record 68 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after four seasons in F1.

In Australia, Magnussen and Russian Daniil Kvyat became the 60th and 61st drivers to score points on their Formula One debuts.

After finishing ninth in Australia, Toro Rosso's Kvyat became Formula One's youngest points scorer aged 19 years and 324 days.

MALAYSIA

Vettel (2010, 2011, 2013) and Alonso (2005, 2007, 2012) are both three-times winners in Malaysia. Raikkonen has won twice (2003 and 2008). Button won in 2009.

Ferrari have won six of the 15 races held at Sepang to date.

Eight of the 15 have been won by the driver starting on pole. The lowest grid placing resulting in victory was Alonso's 2012 win from eighth place.

Button has competed 14 times in Malaysia, more than any other driver. He took his first F1 podium at Sepang in 2004.

Mercedes have Petronas as title sponsor while Caterham are Malaysian-owned. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)