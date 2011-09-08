MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza:

-

WINS

Ferrari have won 216 races in Formula One, McLaren 173, Williams 113 and champions Red Bull 22.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for victories by a driver, with 91. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has the second most among current drivers (27) and is level with Britain's Jackie Stewart in equal fifth place in the all-time lists.

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel has 17, McLaren's Lewis Hamilton 16, Williams' Rubens Barrichello, McLaren's Jenson Button and Ferrari's Felipe Massa 11 each.

Vettel has won seven of the 12 races this season and 10 of the last 16. Schumacher holds the record for most wins in a season (13 with Ferrari in 2004).

Only three drivers have won seven races in a season and not gone on to take the title: Schumacher (2006), Kimi Raikkonen (2005) and Alain Prost (1988 and 1984).

No driver has ever won eight races in a season and not been champion.

Only five drivers have ever won eight races in a season - Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen, Damon Hill, Nigel Mansell and Ayrton Senna.

- - - -

POLE POSITION

Vettel has been on pole in nine of the 12 races this season. Red Bull have been on pole in all of them, with Australian Mark Webber taking the top slot in Spain, Britain and Germany.

The record for poles in a single season by a driver is 14 (Nigel Mansell, 1992)

Vettel has 24 career poles. Schumacher a record 68.

Red Bull have started the last 13 races from pole.

The record for successive poles by a constructor was set by Williams with 24 in 1992/93.

McLaren's last pole position was with Hamilton in Canada in June 2010. Ferrari's last was with Alonso in Singapore last September.

-

ITALY

Ferrari have won eight of the last 15 races at Monza.

Michael Schumacher (with Ferrari in 2000 and 2003) is the only driver in the last 20 seasons to win at Monza and go on to take the championship that year.

The last Italian driver to win at Monza was Ludovico Scarfiotti with Ferrari in 1966. The last win in Italy by an Italian was Riccardo Patrese at Imola in 1990.

Neither of the two current Italian drivers, Jarno Trulli and Vitantonio Liuzzi, have scored points with their current teams.

-

POINTS

Vettel and Webber have finished their last 14 races in the points. Schumacher holds the record of 24 successive scoring finishes.

Team Lotus, Hispania (HRT) and Virgin Racing have yet to score a point in Formula One since their debuts in Bahrain last year.

-

ANNIVERSARY

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Germany's Wolfgang Von Trips and 13 spectators when he crashed his Ferrari at Monza in the 1961 race. He was leading the championship but his American team mate Phil Hill went on to win the title by a single point.