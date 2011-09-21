Sept 21 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix:

TITLE

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel can win his second successive title in Singapore (race 14 out of 19) and, at 24, become the youngest double world champion.

He would also be only the ninth driver to win back-to-back championships.

WINS

Ferrari have won 216 races in Formula One, McLaren 173, Williams 113 and champions Red Bull 23.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for victories by a driver, with 91. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has the second most among current drivers (27) and is level with Britain's Jackie Stewart in equal fifth place in the all-time lists.

Vettel has 18, McLaren's Lewis Hamilton 16, Williams' Rubens Barrichello, McLaren's Jenson Button and Ferrari's Felipe Massa 11 each.

Vettel has won eight of the 13 races this season and 11 of the last 17. Schumacher holds the record for most wins in a season (13 with Ferrari in 2004).

No driver has ever won eight races in a season and failed to take the title that year.

Schumacher and Britain's Nigel Mansell (1992) are the only drivers to have won nine or more races in a season.

POLE POSITION

Vettel has been on pole in 10 of the 13 races this season. Red Bull have been on pole in all of them, with Australian Mark Webber taking the top slot in Spain, Britain and Germany.

The record for poles in a single season by a driver is 14 (Nigel Mansell, 1992)

Vettel has 25 career poles. Schumacher a record 68.

Red Bull have started the last 14 races from pole.

The record for successive poles by a constructor was set by Williams with 24 in 1992/93.

McLaren's last pole position was with Hamilton in Canada in June 2010. Ferrari's last was with Alonso in Singapore last September.

SINGAPORE

Alonso has won two of the three Singapore Grands Prix to date and finished on the podium in all of them.

Ferrari have been on pole twice in Singapore (Massa in 2008, Alonso in 2010).

Nico Rosberg, now with Mercedes, took his best result in F1 in Singapore with second place for Williams in 2008.

POINTS

Vettel has finished his last 15 races in the points. Schumacher holds the record of 24 successive scoring finishes.

Team Lotus, Hispania (HRT) and Virgin Racing have yet to score a point in Formula One since their debuts in Bahrain last year.

MILESTONE

This month's Italian Grand Prix was the first time the top five places in a race have been filled by world champions.