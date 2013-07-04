Motor racing-Calderon joins Sauber as development driver
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Colombian Tatiana Calderon has joined Sauber in the role of development driver, hoping eventually to break the male domination of the Formula One starting grid.
July 4 Due to unforeseen circumstances, the scheduled Reuters interview with Force India driver Adrian Sutil from the German Grand Prix will take place on Friday and be filed on Friday by 2000 GMT.
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Fernando Alonso spoke of his sadness and disappointment on Monday after his McLaren once again let him down on the first day of Formula One's pre-season testing in front of the Spaniard's home fans.
* Problems for McLaren and Red Bull (Updates after second session)