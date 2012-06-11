June 11 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

-

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 4, Mark Webber 7)

Vettel started on pole for the second year in a row but was passed by Hamilton after his first stop and then had to make a late second stop, which at least got him ahead of the fading Alonso. Webber started fourth and made two stops. Red Bull have still to win in Canada.

-

MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 1, Jenson Button 16)

Hamilton, starting on the front row, became the seventh different winner in the first seven races. It was his third Canadian GP victory in five visits and his 18th career win, taking him to the top of the standings. Button had a miserable afternoon and was baffled with the car's lack of pace.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 2, Kimi Raikkonen 8)

Grosjean had an impressive first Canadian GP, ending it with his best F1 result to date and second podium of the season after starting in seventh place on a one-stop strategy. Lotus go ahead of Ferrari. Raikkonen started 12th. Lotus have now scored more points this season than in all of last year.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 5, Felipe Massa 10)

Alonso made one stop, on lap 19, but the strategy failed and he went from first to fourth in the space of four laps, with Vettel then passing him on the penultimate lap. Massa spun at turn one on the sixth lap, putting paid to his hopes of competing with the frontrunners. Alonso loses the overall lead and Ferrari slip in the constructors' standings.

-

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 6, Michael Schumacher retired)

Schumacher retired after 43 laps when an hydraulic problem left his car's rear wing flap open. Rosberg made two stops and was a consistent scorer again.

-

SAUBER (Sergio Perez 3, Kamui Kobayashi 9)

Perez's second podium of the season and at a race that he missed last year due to the lingering effects of a crash in Monaco. He started 15th on a one-stop strategy, pitting after 41 laps. Kobayashi started 11th and changed from a two-stop strategy to one, staying on a set of softs for 46 laps. Sauber overtake Williams for sixth place.

-

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 13, Bruno Senna 17)

Maldonado collected a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, his third penalty in two races, and started 22nd. Both cars were on a one-stop strategy. Senna lost a lot of time on his first stint.

-

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 11, Nico Hulkenberg 12)

Di Resta slipped due to tyre degradation after qualifying eighth and running as high as fifth. Hulkenberg also suffered heavy tyre wear.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 14, Jean-Eric Vergne 15)

Ricciardo finished where he started. Vergne was handed a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

-

CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen 18, Vitaly Petrov 19)

An uneventful race for both drivers.

-

MARUSSIA (Charles Pic 20, Timo Glock retired)

Glock retired after 47 laps with brake problems. Pic did just one stop.

-

HRT (Pedro De la Rosa and Narain Karthikeyan retired)

Karthikeyan was the first retirement of the race when he went off on lap 22. De la Rosa retired in the pits for safety reasons after brake problems. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)