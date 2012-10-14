Oct 14 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Korean Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order): - RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 2) The first one-two of the season by any team. Vettel is now the only driver to have won four races in 2012. His third in a row, 25th win of his career and second successive in South Korea put him back into the championship lead by six points. Starting second, he took the lead into the first corner. Webber was on pole and set the fastest lap of the race. In three years, the driver on pole has yet to win at Yeongam. - FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 3, Felipe Massa 4) Alonso started fourth and lost his overall lead. Still his ninth podium of the season. Massa continued his resurgence. Ferrari overtook McLaren in the constructors' standings. - MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 10, Jenson Button retired) Button retired at turn three of the first lap after being sideswiped by Kobayashi. Hamilton qualified third but suffered a rear anti-roll bar failure after his first pitstop, which made the car unstable and wore the tyres. He then collected a long strip of astroturf that became snarled in the side winglet and stalled the rear diffuser, making the car even harder to handle. - LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 5, Romain Grosjean 7) Raikkonen's 13th successive points finish kept him third in the championship. Grosjean's main aim was to stay out of trouble at the start after recent incidents and he achieved that. The team ran the new Coanda exhaust on Raikkonen's car and will put it on both for India in two weeks' time. - MERCEDES (Michael Schumacher 13, Nico Rosberg retired) Rosberg retired on lap two after being hit from behind by Kobayashi's Sauber. It was his second retirement in two races. Schumacher ran a two-stop strategy but never got the tyres working properly. - SAUBER (Sergio Perez 11, Kamui Kobayashi retired) Kobayashi hit Button and Rosberg and then retired in the pits on lap 17. Perez damaged his car's nosecone at the start and was delayed at his first pitstop, falling from sixth to 13th. He finished just 0.37 behind Hamilton. - FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 6, Paul Di Resta 12) Hulkenberg battled Grosjean for sixth, passing him and Hamilton. Di Resta struggled with traffic and tyres. - WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 14, Bruno Senna 15) No points for the sixth race this season. Both drivers gained on the qualifying positions but not enough to get into the points. Senna lost time in the first stint with debris caught in the front wing. - TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 8, Daniel Ricciardo 9) The team's second double points finish of the year. Ricciardo started with a five place grid penalty for a gearbox change that dropped him to 21st. Vergne started 16th and said it was his best race of the year. Ricciardo was ahead of his team mate until a late mechanical problem. - MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 18, Charles Pic 19) Pic had a 10 place grid penalty for having exceeded his engine allocation for the season and started last. - CATERHAM (Vitaly Petrov 16, Heikki Kovalainen 17) A straightforward race for both drivers. - HRT (Narain Karthikeyan 20, Pedro De la Rosa retired) De la Rosa retired with a throttle pedal problem that developed on the fifth lap. Karthikeyan reached the finish after retiring from his two previous races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)