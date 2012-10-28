GREATER NOIDA, India Oct 28 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Indian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

-

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 3)

Vettel's fourth successive win, fifth of the season and 26th of his career. He led from pole to flag and has now led every lap for more than three races. He is also the only driver to have led a lap in India, having won from pole last year. Webber had problems with KERS from lap 20 and could not hold off Alonso after starting on the front row. Both did one stop.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 6)

Alonso went from fifth on the grid to second to limit the damage of Vettel winning. It was his 10th podium of the season. He is now 13 points behind Vettel. Massa had his seventh successive points finish. The Brazilian was told to save fuel from lap 20. Both did one stop.

-

MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 4, Jenson Button 5)

Button set the fastest lap, McLaren's 150th, after doing 35 laps on the hard tyre in the final stint. The race was also a record-equalling 55th in a row that McLaren had at least one car in the points. Hamilton had to have a new steering wheel fitted at the pitstop and then chased Webber for third. Button is now mathematically out of the title chase. Both did one stop.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 7, Romain Grosjean 9)

Raikkonen's 14th successive race in the points, the most consistent run of his career. Grosjean started 12th.

-

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 11, Michael Schumacher retired)

Schumacher suffered a right rear puncture on the first lap after contact with Vergne's Toro Rosso. He was lapped, under investigation for allegedly ignoring blue flags and then retired due to gearbox concerns. Rosberg started 10th.

-

SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 14, Sergio Perez retired)

Perez retired after 20 laps after suffering a puncture when he cut across Ricciardo leaving the pit lane and the cars touched. The rear right came off the rim and damaged the car. Kobayashi and Maldonado collided.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 8, Paul Di Resta 12)

Hulkenberg felt he had got the most out of the car. The team have now scored points in the last six races. Di Resta made up four places but struggled to find the right balance.

-

WILLIAMS (Bruno Senna 10, Pastor Maldonado 16)

Maldonado looked set for the points but the collision with Kobayashi wrecked that after he collected a right rear puncture. Senna's point was scant compensation.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 13, Jean-Eric Vergne 15)

Vergne made contact with the rear of Schumacher's car at the start when his brakes locked. The Toro Rosso's front wing was broken and he had to pit. Ricciardo was stuck in traffic.

-

MARUSSIA (Charles Pic 19, Timo Glock 20)

Glock lost places to HRT at the start and was then stuck behind Petrov. He reported a lot of vibrations in the front right tyre. Both drivers had to save fuel.

-

CATERHAM (Vitaly Petrov 17, Heikki Kovalainen 18)

Petrov passed Kovalainen when the Finn had a KERS problem.

-

HRT (Narain Karthikeyan 21, Pedro de la Rosa retired)

Karthikeyan finished his home race for the second year in a row. De la Rosa had brake problems and retired with 15 laps to go when he went backwards into the tyre wall. Both drivers suffered overheating brakes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)