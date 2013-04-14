April 14 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai (listed in championship order):

-

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 4, Mark Webber retired)

Vettel finished just 0.2 of a second behind Lewis Hamilton and set the fastest lap. He started on medium tyres and made a late switch to the softs. Webber started from the pit lane, with a new gearbox and changed setup after being sent to the back of the grid for running out of fuel in qualifying. He collided with Toro Rosso's Vergne and was handed a three-place grid penalty for Bahrain next weekend. Red Bull were fined 5,000 euros ($6,500) after a wheel came off his car following a pitstop, ending his race.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 1, Felipe Massa 6)

Alonso's 31st career win lifted him level with 1992 champion Nigel Mansell as fourth equal in the all-time list of winners. It was his second win in China, the first since Germany last July and Ferrari's first of the season.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 2, Romain Grosjean 9)

Raikkonen finished where he started, despite a slow getaway that left him fourth after the first lap. He had a coming together with McLaren's Perez but raced on with a damaged front end. He has now finished 20 consecutive races in the points. Grosjean started sixth.

-

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 3, Nico Rosberg retired)

Hamilton started on pole for Mercedes for the first time and took his second successive podium finish. Last year's race winner Rosberg retired in the pits on lap 21 after a rear anti-roll bar problem.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 5, Sergio Perez 11)

Button started eighth and led the race for a while, after starting on the medium tyres while others were on the soft. He made two pitstops only. Perez clashed with Raikkonen on a generally poor weekend.

-

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 8, Adrian Sutil retired)

Sutil retired after Sauber's Gutierrez ploughed into the back of him, smashing the rear wing. Di Resta lost places at the start after contact with Sutil forced him on to the grass. The team had not scored points in China previously.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 7, Jean-Eric Vergne 12)

Ricciardo scored his first points of the season after a strong qualifying. He had to make an early stop for a new nose after a collision with Rosberg. Vergne collided with Webber and then had a damaged car.

-

SAUBER (Nico Hulkenberg 10, Esteban Gutierrez retired)

Hulkenberg led the race for a while during pitstops and has scored all of Sauber's points so far. Gutierrez rammed Sutil after misjudging his braking distance. He apologised.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 13, Pastor Maldonado 14

Williams have yet to score a point. Both drivers made threee stops. Maldonado started on softs, Bottas on medium tyres. They finished 1.6 seconds apart.

-

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 15, Max Chilton 17)

The team's third two car finish of the season. Both did three stops.

-

CATERHAM (Charles Pic 16, Giedo van der Garde 18)

Both drivers struggled with tyre wear on another afternoon on which they were nowhere near a first point. ($1 = 0.7635 euros) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)