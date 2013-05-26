MONACO May 26 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Monaco Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 2, Mark Webber 3)

Vettel stretched his lead over Raikkonen to 21 points and set the fastest lap of the race (lap 77 of 78). Webber, last year's winner, chalked up his third podium finish in the principality in four years.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 7, Felipe Massa retired)

Massa crashed heavily at Ste. Devote, in what looked like a carbon copy of his smash in practice. Ferrari said they were different however and blamed a mechanical problem for Sunday's. Alonso, winner of the previous race in Spain, qualified sixth and said Ferrari had simply been too slow. He also had a plastic bag stuck on the front wing for 10 laps and a piece of Perez's McLaren on the floor of his car in the later stages.

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 10, Romain Grosjean retired)

Raikkonen extended his run of scoring finishes to 23 races, one short of the record, but he almost missed out after colliding with Perez. The Finn overtook six cars in the last five laps. Grosjean rammed the rear of Ricciardo's Toro Rosso and collected a 10-place grid penalty for Canada.

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 4)

First win of the season for the team, and only the second since Mercedes bought Brawn GP at the end of 2009. Rosberg also won the other, in China last year. Starting on pole, after lapping fastest in every practice session, he became the first son of a Monaco GP winner to win the race. The victory was 30 years on from father Keke's in 1983. Hamilton slipped from second to fourth when the safety car was first deployed.

FORCE INDIA (Adrian Sutil 5, Paul Di Resta 9)

Sutil's best race of the season so far and only his second scoring finish in six starts. Di Resta went from 17th on the grid to take points for the fourth successive race and help Force India pull further ahead of McLaren.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 6, Sergio Perez 16)

Button has now scored more than twice as many points as Perez, who continued to get into scrapes with his combative approach. The Mexican collided with Raikkonen and forced his way past his team mate and Alonso. He retired with overheating front brakes but was classified.

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 8, Daniel Ricciardo retired)

Ricciardo was punted out by Grosjean while 13th. Vergne reaped the rewards of getting into the final stage of qualifying for the first time in his career but said the race had been pretty boring as he was always in traffic.

SAUBER (Nico Hulkenberg 11, Esteban Gutierrez 13)

Hulkenberg lost out on a point to Raikkonen on the final lap. Both struggled with the tyres, Hulkenberg's being so worn at the finish that he could see the inner steel belt.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 12, Pastor Maldonado retired)

Yet to score a point this season and in the past seven races in total. Maldonado and Chilton's collision on lap 45 brought out the red flags. Maldonado also made contact on the first lap and had to pit for a new front wing.

MARUSSIA (Max Chilton 14, Jules Bianchi retired)

Bianchi had an electrical problem on the grid and was pushed to the pitlane. His car then suffered damage after hitting the energy-absorbing barrier after Maldonado's crash. He retired with a brake failure. Chilton had a drive-through penalty after the collision with the Williams driver.

CATERHAM (Giedo van der Garde 15, Charles Pic retired)

Pic was the first to retire with a gearbox problem. The overheating exhausts then caused a fire after he pulled over. Van der Garde collided with Maldonado on lap one, damaging his car's floor and requiring a stop for a new front wing. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)