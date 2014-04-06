MANAMA, April 6 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix (listed in current championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Hamilton's second win in a row, Mercedes third in succession and second consecutive one-two finish. Hamilton now has 24 career wins, the same as the late great Juan Manuel Fangio. Rosberg started on pole and set the fastest lap but had his championship lead trimmed to 11 points after his third podium in three races. Mercedes were utterly dominant.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 3, Nico Hulkenberg 5)

Force India celebrated only the second podium in the team's history and first since 2009. Hulkenberg has scored in all three races. Both drivers were on a two-stop strategy. Perez did the longest stint of the race (24 laps) on the medium tyre.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 17, Kevin Magnussen retired)

McLaren drew a blank in the home race for shareholders Mumtalakat. Both drivers had clutch problems. Sunday was Button's 250th race start. He did not finish it but was classified. Magnussen collided with Kimi Raikkonen at the start and retired on lap 40.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 4, Sebastian Vettel 6)

Vettel started 10th with Ricciardo 13th after a 10 place penalty carried over from Malaysia. The champion, suffering from reduced power on the straights, allowed the Australian past. Ricciardo almost secured third place but ran out of time.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 9, Kimi Raikkonen 10)

A race to forget for the Italian team watched by their president Luca di Montezemolo. The long straights showed up the car's weaknesses. Raikkonen was hit by Magnussen at the start, without damage to his car.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 7, Valtteri Bottas 8)

Massa ran third for a while, Bottas lost places from third at the start due to wheelspin. The safety car then dropped them behind the Force Indias and Red Bulls. Both drivers reported tyre issues.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 11, Jean-Eric Vergne retired)

Kvyat made a messy start and missed out on a third race in the points. Vergne retired after a collision with a Lotus, damaging his car's floor and rear wing.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 12, Pastor Maldonado 14)

Maldonado picked up 10 second stop/go penalty and will have a five place grid penalty for the next race in China after causing a collision with Sauber's Gutierrez. Grosjean started 16th, Maldonado 17th. Still no points for either.

-

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez and Adrian Sutil retired)

Both drivers were involved in accidents. Sutil was hit by Bianchi's Marussia on lap 17, Gutierrez was pitched out by Maldonado, the car somersaulting before landing upside down and then righting itself, on lap 39. He was unhurt.

-

MARUSSIA (Max Chilton 13, Jules Bianchi 16)

Bianchi collected two penalty points for the collision with Sutil. Chilton's 13th place lifted Marussia back ahead of Caterham in the battle of tail-enders. Chilton has still finished every race of his F1 career so far.

-

CATERHAM (Kamui Kobayashi 15, Marcus Ericsson retired)

Kobayashi had to save fuel towards the end. Ericsson retired with an oil leak. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)