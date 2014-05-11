BARCELONA May 11 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix (teams listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Fourth win in a row for Hamilton, who takes the overall lead from Rosberg. Fourth one-two in a row for Mercedes and fifth win in five races. Mercedes have also started every one on pole. Hamilton, who started on pole, now has 26 career wins.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 3, Sebastian Vettel 4)

Ricciardo celebrated his first F1 podium after being stripped of second place in the Australian season-opener. He started third on the grid. Vettel, using a different chassis to the previous races, started 15th after a five place penalty for a gearbox change.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 6, Kimi Raikkonen 7)

Alonso, last year's winner in Spain, has now gone a year without a victory. Raikkonen was lapped.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 9, Nico Hulkenberg 10)

The team continued their record of scoring points in every race this season but lost ground to Ferrari. Hulkenberg said his race had been a case of damage limitation after struggling with tyre degradation.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 5, Felipe Massa 13)

Williams moved up to fifth in the standings with Bottas running third at the start before falling back in the pitstops. Massa did a three stop to Bottas's two.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 11, Kevin Magnussen 12)

McLaren have now gone three races without a point, their longest non-scoring drought in five years. Button dropped from eighth to 13th at the start. Magnussen tapped Vettel on the first lap and fell to 15th.

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 14, Jean-Eric Vergne retired)

Kvyat suffered heavy tyre wear. Vergne was told to pit and retire on lap 25 due to an exhaust problem.

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 8, Pastor Maldonado 15)

Grosjean bagged Lotus's first points of the season in his 50th grand prix start and despite struggling with power unit problems. Maldonado started last after crashing in qualifying and was handed a five second stop/go penalty for causing a collision with Caterham's Ericsson. The Venezuelan now has four penalty points for the season, more than any other driver.

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez 16, Adrian Sutil 17)

The Swiss team brought a new package, that took weight out of the car, but it failed to work well in all areas. They still have no points.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 18, Max Chilton 19)

Chilton stretched his record run of successive finishes to 24 races, every grand prix he has started.

CATERHAM (Marcus Ericsson 20, Kamui Kobayashi retired)

Kobayashi suffered a left front brake failure on lap 44 and retired after avoiding hitting the wall at turn one. Ericsson was hit by Maldonado at the start.