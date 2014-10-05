Oct 5 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka (listed in championship order). The race was cut short after Marussia's Jules Bianchi suffered a serious accident:

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Hamilton's eighth win of the season, third in a row and 30th of his career. He is only the seventh driver to reach 30 wins. Hamilton, who started second and set the fastest lap, now has a 10 point lead over Rosberg. The German started on pole behind the safety car and led for the first 28 laps.

-

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 3, Daniel Ricciardo 4)

Red Bull had set both cars up for a wet race, and both showed good pace with strong overtaking moves. Vettel qualified ninth with Ricciardo starting sixth.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 6, Felipe Massa 7)

Williams locked out the second row on the grid but struggled on the intermediate tyres. Massa suffered at the start with aquaplaning. The team still pulled further away from Ferrari.

-

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 12, Fernando Alonso retired)

Ferrari's record run of 81 successive races in the points came to an end. Alonso retired shortly after the second start with an electrical problem. Raikkonen suffered balance problems throughout and struggled with the tyres.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 8, Sergio Perez 10)

Hulkenberg's car stopped at the end of the pit lane just as the race was red flagged for the final time, but he still finished eighth on a countback.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 5, Kevin Magnussen 14)

Button called the tyres right, coming in early for intermediates and running as high as third for much of the time. He lost time when he had to have a change of steering wheel at his second pitstop.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 9, Daniil Kvyat 11)

Vergne came from the back row of the grid after a 10 place penalty for exceeding his engine quota. Kvyat, in his first wet race, lost positions when the team called him in before the safety car was deployed.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 15, Pastor Maldonado 16)

Maldonado started at the back of the grid after a penalty for exceeding his engine quota and was also handed a 20 second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

-

MARUSSIA (Max Chilton 18, Jules Bianchi 20/retired)

Bianchi crashed and skidded into a recovery vehicle after Sauber's Adrian Sutil had gone off at the same place. The accident overshadowed the race, with the Frenchman taken to hospital for surgery to a severe head injury.

-

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez 13, Adrian Sutil 21/retired)

Sutil aquaplaned and crashed a lap before Bianchi. Still no points for the struggling Swiss team.

-

CATERHAM (Marcus Ericsson 17, Kamui Kobayashi 19)

Kobayashi had plenty of support from the home crowd but gave them little to cheeer about. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)