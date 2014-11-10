SAO PAULO Nov 9 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix, listed in current championship order:

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 2)

Rosberg's fifth win of the season, after his 10th pole position. Hamilton set the fastest lap. Mercedes set records for most one-two finishes in a season (11) and most podiums (30), and equalled the record for most wins (15). Hamilton now leads Rosberg, who lapped half the field, by 17 points and need only finish second in Abu Dhabi to be sure of his second title.

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 5, Daniel Ricciardo retired)

Vettel was sixth on the grid, lost two positions at the start but regained them late in the race. Ricciardo's run of 15 races in the points came to an end with a front suspension failure. Red Bull secured second place in the championship.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 3, Valtteri Bottas 10)

Massa's second podium of the season, in his home race and despite a five second stop/go penalty for pit lane speeding and also stopping accidentally at the McLaren pit. Bottas had problems with his seatbelts that were resolved at the first pitstop. He also had heavy tyre graining.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 6, Kimi Raikkonen 7)

Ferrari slipped further behind Williams. Both drivers finished higher than their grid positions. Raikkonen did a two stop strategy compared to others' three and did the longest stint of the race (36 laps).

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 4, Kevin Magnussen 9)

Button started fifth and gained a place when Bottas had a slow second stop. A miscommunication about his final stop meant he had to do an extra lap before pitting, which may have cost him a podium finish. Magnussen had high tyre wear.

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 8, Sergio Perez 15)

Perez had a seven place grid penalty imposed in Texas and started at the back. He also had a five second stop/go for pitlane speeding. Hulkenberg had some good battles.

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 11, Jean-Eric Vergne 13)

Kvyat started on the back row due to a seven place penalty for exceeding his engine allocation. He said the result was the best he could achieve. Vergne spent most of the race in traffic.

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 12, Romain Grosjean 17)

Grosjean's race ended eight laps from the end with a power unit failure. Maldonado fought from 18th to 12th.

MARUSSIA (Did not compete)

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez 14, Adrian Sutil 16)

Sutil started from the pitlane due to a cooling problem and also lost time in his first pitstop. Gutierrez struggled with overheating tyres.

CATERHAM (Did not compete)