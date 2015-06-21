SPIELBERG, Austria, June 21 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Austrian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 2)

Rosberg's third win of the season, 11th of his career, third in four races and second in a row in Austria. The German also set the fastest lap. He is now 10 points behind Hamilton, who started on pole and led for three laps, equalling Jackie Stewart's 45-year-old record of leading 17 successive races. Hamilton now has 15 successive podium finishes. The one-two was Mercedes' fifth of the season.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 4, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Vettel missed out on third place after a wheelnut problem cost him time in the pits. Raikkonen crashed out on the first lap, taking McLaren's Alonso with him and bringing out the safety car.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 3, Valtteri Bottas 5)

Massa's 40th career podium and second of the season for Williams. Bottas had a brake problem midway through the race. Williams increased their lead over Red Bull to 74 points.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 10, Daniil Kvyat 12)

One point for the former champions at their home circuit was hardly what billionaire owner Dietrich Mateschitz was expecting. Ricciardo started 18th, after a 10-place grid drop for an engine change, while Kvyat started 15th but damaged his front wing on the opening lap in a collision with Perez and had to pit.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 6, Sergio Perez 9)

The team moved up to fifth in the standings with only their second double points finish of the season. They plan to bring a much upgraded car to the next race at Silverstone.

-

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 7, Romain Grosjean retired)

Maldonado, who pulled off a spectacular move on Verstappen, has now scored as many points in the last two races as in his previous 45. Grosjean was stopped by a gearbox problem at the end of lap 35 while in eighth place.

-

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 11, Marcus Ericsson 13)

The Swiss team drew a blank for the second race running. Nasr had overheating brakes while Ericsson jumped the start and was handed a drive-through penalty. He also ran over debris that damaged his front and rear wing and then had an electronics problem that twice switched the car off.

-

TORO ROSSO (Max Verstappen 8, Carlos Sainz retired)

Verstappen scored points for the second time this season. Sainz retired with an electrical problem.

-

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button retired)

Both McLarens were out of the race after eight laps, Alonso being dumped by Raikkonen after two corners. It was the first time in Formula One that he has experienced four successive retirements. Button retired with an intake system sensor failure after taking a 10 second stop-go penalty.

-

MANOR MARUSSIA (Roberto Merhi 14, Will Stevens retired)

Merhi finished three laps down on the leaders as the last car running. It was still the team's best result of the season. Steven's retired on the opening lap with an oil leak after a piece of debris punctured the radiator. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)