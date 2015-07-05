SILVERSTONE, England, July 5 Team by team
analysis of Sunday's British Formula One Grand Prix (listed in
championship order):
- - - -
MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)
Hamilton started on pole, his eighth in nine races, and
celebrated his 38th career win and fifth of the season. He also
set the fastest lap and broke Jackie Stewart's 45-year record by
leading his 18th successive race. He became only the third
British driver to win three times at home. Hamilton leads
Rosberg by 17 points after Mercedes's sixth one-two of the year.
-
FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 3, Kimi Raikkonen 8)
Vettel's podium was Ferrari's first since Monaco in May. The
German gained places from pitting earlier than others for
intermediate tyres as the rain started. Raikkonen pitted too
early and had to come in again.
-
WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 4, Valtteri Bottas 5)
Massa led the first 20 laps and Bottas one after a storming
start by the Williams pair from the second row. Massa lost out
to Hamilton at the first pitstop and then the wet weather
reduced the car's aerodynamic downforce.
-
RED BULL (Daniil Kvyat 6, Daniel Ricciardo retired)
Ricciardo retired with an electrical problem after starting
10th. Kvyat, who started seventh, might have been in contention
for the podium if Red Bull had pitted him earlier.
-
FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 7, Sergio Perez 9)
Force India brought an updated car to Silverstone and pulled
10 points clear of Lotus with another double points finish.
Hulkenberg said the start, going from ninth to fifth and ahead
of the Ferraris, was one of his best ever.
-
LOTUS (Romain Grosjean and Pastor Maldonado retired)
The two Lotus drivers collided at the start, bringing out
the safety car. Lotus said the incident stemmed from contact
between Grosjean's car and Ricciardo's Red Bull.
-
SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 11, Felipe Nasr did not start)
Nasr's car broke down on the way to the grid when it got
stuck in sixth gear. Ericsson missed out on points after
mistiming the switch to intermediates and having to stop again.
-
TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz and Maz Verstappen retired)
Neither driver finished for the first time since Bahrain.
Verstappen, the only driver to start on the hard tyres, spun off
between turns two and three when the safety car came in. Sainz
was ninth on lap 32 when he coasted to a halt with an electrical
problem. The stranded car triggered the virtual safety car.
-
MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 10, Jenson Button retired)
Alonso scored his first point of the year but collided with
Button on the opening lap, ending his race.
-
MANOR MARUSSIA (Roberto Merhi 12, Will Stevens 13)
The team achieved its best result of the season thanks to
attrition leaving only 13 classified finishers. Stevens might
have been 12th but spun off into the barriers in the closing
laps after his intermediate tyres wore down.
