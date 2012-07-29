July 29 Team by team analysis of Sunday's
Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):
-
RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 4, Mark Webber 8).
Red Bull were adamant that this week's FIA ruling, which
forced them to change their engine torque mapping, had no
significant effect on performance. However, they clearly have
work to do in the August break after being outperformed by
McLaren and Lotus. Vettel felt his car had pace but he lost time
behind Jenson Button early in the race. Webber, starting from
11th, made a good start but could not make further progress on a
track where overtaking is difficult.
-
MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 1, Jenson Button 6).
An outstanding weekend for Hamilton as he dominated the two
practice sessions on Friday, took pole position on Saturday and
led from start to finish for his second win of the season.
Button, having started fourth, was less happy as he felt the
decision to make him stop three times for tyre changes ended his
chances of challenging for a higher position.
-
LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 2, Romain Grosjean 3).
Both drivers were on the podium together for the second time
this season although they are still chasing their first win.
Both drivers gave chase to Hamilton at different points in the
race but neither could get past him.
-
FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 5, Felipe Massa 9).
A firm reminder that, even though Alonso may lead the
drivers' championship by 40 points, Ferrari do not have the
fastest car. Alonso was happy with the strategic choices made by
his team, admitting that Hamilton and Raikkonen were out of
reach. Massa lost two places at the start.
-
MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 10, Michael Schumacher retired).
Schumacher had a race to forget as he switched the engine
off on the starting grid, incurred a drive-through penalty and
eventually retired. Rosberg at least finished in the points in
10th, having started in 13th.
-
SAUBER (Sergio Perez 14, Kamui Kobayashi 18).
Switzerland may be synonymous with reliability and
predictability, but their only Formula One team remain
inconsistent. Having failed to score at Silverstone, then
finished fourth and sixth at Hockenheim, they endured another
race with no points, performing poorly in qualifying.
-
WILLIAMS (Bruno Senna 7, Pastor Maldonado 13).
Senna had a good race, starting ninth and finishing seventh
to score points for the sixth time this season. Maldonado
started poorly and incurred a drive-through penalty for
colliding with Paul Di Resta as he passed the Force India.
-
FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 11, Paul Di Resta 12).
Somewhat unlucky to finish out of the points for only the
fourth time this season. Hulkenberg struggled with the balance
and said his rear tyre degradation was very high but was happy
with the two-stop tyre change strategy. Di Resta was compromised
by a poor start on a circuit where overtaking is difficult.
-
TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 15, Jean-Eric Vergne 16)
Having finished 13th and 14th in each of their last two
outings, the team slipped slightly this week. They have not
scored points since the second race of the season.
-
CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen 17, Vitaly Petrov 19).
A marginally worse performance than at Hockenheim for a team
who seem to have been sliding slowly backwards after managing
13th and 14th at the European Grand Prix. Still no points.
-
MARUSSIA (Charles Pic 20, Timo Glock 21).
A familiar story as they finished at the tail, behind
Caterham and ahead of back markers HRT. Also without points.
-
HRT (Pedro De la Rosa 22, Narain Karthikeyan retired).
Lost ground on Marussia. De la Rosa was involved in a tussle
with Glock but could not get past. Karthikeyan's steering broke
five laps from the end.
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)