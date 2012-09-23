Sept 23 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Singapore Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

-

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 11)

Vettel moved into second place overall, 29 points behind Alonso, with his second victory of the season and second in a row in Singapore. His first win since Bahrain in April takes the champion's career tally to 23. He had a nervous wait after the race when stewards investigated his behaviour behind the safety car when Button almost ran into the back of him. Webber finished 10th but was given a 20-second retroactive time penalty for gaining an advantage by leaving the track.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 2, Lewis Hamilton retired)

Hamilton started on pole, McLaren's fourth in a row, and was leading when he was stopped by a gearbox failure on lap 23. The 2008 champion dropped from second overall to fourth, 52 points behind Alonso. Button, who also finished second in Singapore last year, is sixth in the standings.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 3, Felipe Massa 8)

Alonso's 81st career podium, one more than Ayrton Senna, and eighth of the season. The Spaniard had said before the race that getting on the podium was the most he could hope for. Massa went from 13th on the grid to last place after having a puncture on the opening lap and then fought back impressively including a 26 lap stint on his final set of tyres.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 6, Romain Grosjean 7)

Raikkonen stayed third overall but lost ground on Alonso. Grosjean returned from his one-race ban and let his team mate through under orders from the pit wall.

-

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 5, Michael Schumacher retired)

Rosberg made up five places on his starting position on a two-stop strategy. Schumacher retired on lap 38 when he slammed into the back of Vergne's Toro Rosso at turn 14. He collected a 10 place grid penalty for Japan as a result.

-

SAUBER (Sergio Perez 10, Kamui Kobayashi 13)

Perez collected a point after Webber's penalty. Kobayashi and Hulkenberg collided, with the Japanese losing his front wing. Perez's car also shed bodywork in fighting for position.

-

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 4, Nico Hulkenberg 14)

Di Resta's best result in Formula One so far. Hulkenberg set the fastest lap of the race but the second safety car period wrecked his hopes.

-

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado and Bruno Senna retired)

Williams started with high hopes and Maldonado on the front row for the second time this season. The Venezuelan made a steady start, dropping to fourth from second but was on course for a podium finish until the team retired him due to an hydraulics problem. Senna started 22nd after a five place penalty for a gearbox change and was fighting for points despite lacking first gear when he retired on the last lap.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 9, Jean-Eric Vergne retired)

Vergne was shunted out by Schumacher. Ricciardo battled with Webber in the closing laps and his points emphasised Toro Rosso's improved form in the second half of the season.

-

MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 12, Charles Pic 16)

Glock's 12th place lifted Marussia ahead of Caterham in the standings into the vital 10th place as the best of the 'new' teams on the grid. Pic finished 15th but fell to 16th after a 20 second penalty was applied.

-

CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen 15, Vitaly Petrov 18)

Petrov and Massa made contact at the start, damaging the Caterham's front wing. He apologised to the Brazilian. The Russian then had a problem with his front right wheel at the fourth stop. Kovalainen's race was compromised by the safety car and tyre degradation.

-

HRT (Pedro De la Rosa 17, Narain Karthikeyan retired)

Karthikeyan crashed to trigger the first safety car interlude. De la Rosa equalled his best result of the year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)