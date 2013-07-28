BUDAPEST, July 28 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 3, Mark Webber 4)

Vettel stretched his overall lead to 38 points but failed again to win in Hungary, one of only two races on the current calendar where he has not done so. He damaged his front wing after a clash with Button. Webber started 10th, was leading by lap 14 and stayed there for nine laps. He set the fastest lap towards the end.

-

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg retired)

Hamilton's first race win, from pole, for Mercedes and first for any team other than McLaren. It was the 22nd of his career and fourth in seven years in Hungary. Mercedes have now won three races this season. Rosberg retired five laps from the end while in 10th place after an engine failure.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 5, Felipe Massa 8)

Alonso, who turns 32 on Monday, had no birthday present and finished where he started, slipping to third overall in the championship from second. Massa made contact with Rosberg at turn five, losing the left part of his front wing, and battled with Grosjean. He continued without the team changing the wing.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 2, Romain Grosjean 6)

Raikkonen's sixth podium finish in 10 races, and fifth second place, lifted him to second overall. The Finn has now scored points for a record 27 successive races and is the only driver to have scored in every race. He did two stops rather than the three of the other podium finishers. Grosjean started third but picked up a drive-through penalty for leaving the track while battling Massa. He also clashed with Button and was handed a retrospective 20 second penalty.

-

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 18, Adrian Sutil retired)

The new tyres do not seem to be to Force India's liking. They failed to score for a second race in a row and only the third time this year. McLaren are now only two points behind. Neither driver made it to the finish, Sutil retiring with a hydraulics leak in his 100th grand prix. Di Resta gained five places at the start but also had a hydraulics problem.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 7, Sergio Perez 9)

Vettel clipped Button's rear wheel in the incident that damaged the German's wing. Button said he was lucky not to suffer a puncture. The Briton also had to take to the grass to avoid being hit by Grosjean. Both McLaren drivers did two stops and did the longest stints of the race. Button made his set of mediums last 33 laps, almost half the distance.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 12, Daniel Ricciardo 13)

Both cars struggled in the heat, with track temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius.

-

SAUBER (Nico Hulkenberg 11, Esteban Gutierrez retired)

Gutierrez retired on lap 28 with a gearbox failure. Hulkenberg missed out on points after also having a gearbox problem and being handed a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

-

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 10, Valtteri Bottas retired)

Maldonado grabbed the first point of the season for Williams, ending a run of 10 races without scoring. Bottas retired with a hydraulic problem on lap 42, his first retirement of the season.

-

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 16, Max Chilton 17)

Starting from the back of the grid, the Marussias proved reliable and made it to the finish.

-

CATERHAM (Giedo van der Garde 14, Charles Pic 15)

Pic ran on a two stop strategy and made his mediums last for 32 laps. Van der Garde had his best race of the year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)