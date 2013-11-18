Nov 17 Team by team analysis of Sunday's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Teams listed in championship order:

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 3)

Vettel became the first F1 driver to win eight races in a row in a single season. The win was his 12th of the year, one short of Michael Schumacher's record, and 38th of his career. The German started from pole and also set the fastest lap. Webber lost out to Grosjean at the start.

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 4, Nico Rosberg 9)

Hamilton, with a new chassis after cracks were found in his old one, did a one stop strategy, as did Rosberg. The team stretched their lead over Ferrari to 15 points. Hamilton moved up to third in the overall standings.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 5, Felipe Massa 12)

Alonso started from the dirty side of the track and lost position to Perez before getting it back. He made sure of his second place in the drivers' championship. Massa was stuck in traffic most of the race.

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 2, Heikki Kovalainen 14)

Grosjean's sixth podium of the season equalled the best result of his career. With Kimi Raikkonen absent due to back surgery, Kovalainen failed to live up to his strong eighth place in qualifying and fell back at the start. He needed a new front wing and also suffered KERS problems.

MCLAREN (Sergio Perez 7, Jenson Button 10)

Perez started and finished seventh but had hoped for better. Button broke his left front wing endplate in a first lap collision and lost downforce.

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 15, Adrian Sutil retired)

Sutil crashed out on lap one, bringing out the safety car, after Maldonado's Williams made contact with his rear left wheel. Di Resta made a late second stop after aiming for just one at the start.

SAUBER (Nico Hulkenberg 6, Esteban Gutierrez 13)

Gutierrez started 20th due to a 10 place grid penalty. Another strong drive by Hulkenberg.

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 11, Jean-Eric Vergne 16)

Vergne was handed a 20 second post-race penalty for a collision with Gutierrez on the last lap, dropping him from 12th place. Ricciardo lost grip in the closing laps and Button passed him for 10th place.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 8, Pastor Maldonado 17)

Bottas scored his first points in Formula One and took Williams' tally from one point to five. Maldonado tangled with Sutil at the start and had a weekend to forget.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 18, Max Chilton 21)

Chilton, who started with a drive-through penalty handing over him, has now finished 18 races in a row.

CATERHAM (Giedo van der Garde 19, Charles Pic 20)

Just one last roll of the dice in Brazil now if Caterham are to overtake Marussia in the standings and avoid finishing last overall for the first time.