BUDAPEST, July 27 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 3, Nico Rosberg 4)

Hamilton started from the pitlane after his car caught fire in qualifying, with Rosberg on pole. The Briton spun at the second corner but then made the most of safety car periods and some great overtaking to take the lead on lap 38. He did two stops to Rosberg's three and refused to move over to let the German through before the championship leader's final stop. His podium was the team's 11th of the season. Rosberg set the fastest lap but saw his lead over Hamilton cut to 11 points.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 1, Sebastian Vettel 7)

Ricciardo's second career win and second of the season. The only non-Mercedes winner so far this year, he did three stops. He remained third overall. Vettel started on the front row but lost out when the top four did not pit immediately at the first safety car. He almost spun into the wall as well.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Kimi Raikkonen 6)

Alonso's best result of the season so far, two days before his 33rd birthday. The Spaniard led on a two-stop strategy and was overtaken by Ricciardo three laps from the finish after a long stint on his final set of tyres. He is now the only driver to finish every race in the points. Raikkonen's result, from 15th on the grid, was also his best of the season.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 5, Valtteri Bottas 8)

Williams managed a double points finish for the first time since Austria and only the fourth time this year but drop back behind Ferrari. Bottas seized second place from Vettel at the start but then lost out in his first pitstop. The result ended the Finn's run of three podiums in a row.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez retired)

Hulkenberg's run of points in every race this season came to an end. The German hit Perez's car trying to overtake on lap 16, lost his front wing and went into the barrier. Perez went wide at the exit to the final corner on lap 23, lost control and careered across the track into the wall. That brought out the second safety car.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 10, Kevin Magnussen 12)

Magnussen started from the pitlane, in front of Hamilton, after crashing in qualifying. The team made the wrong call on tyres, both staying on intermediates too long and then losing more ground when they pitted for slicks. Button led for a lap after a promising early phase.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 9, Daniil Kvyat 14)

Vergne ran as high as second after the first safety car but could not sustain it. Kvyat stalled at the start and had to switch to the pit lane after qualifying 10th.

-

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 13, Romain Grosjean retired)

Still no points for Maldonado, who at least finished. The Venezuelan hit Bianchi's Marussia on lap 18 and narrowly missed Kobayashi's Caterham. Grosjean spun behind the safety car and crashed out on lap 11.

-

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 15, Max Chilton 16)

No points but both cars to the finish again.

-

SAUBER (Adrian Sutil 11, Esteban Gutierrez retired)

Still no points for Sauber but Sutil missed out by a mere 0.9 of a second. Gutierrez was eighth when he retired with a problem with the car's energy recovery system.

-

CATERHAM (Marcus Ericsson and Kamui Kobayashi retired)

Ericsson crashed on lap seven, bringing out the safety car. He went to the medical centre but was unhurt. Kobayashi suffered a fuel system problem and lost power on lap 24. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)