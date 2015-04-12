SHANGHAI, April 12 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit (listed in current championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Hamilton's second win of the season, and 35th of his career. Mercedes' second one-two of the season. The champion is now 13 points clear of Ferrari's Vettel. Hamilton started on pole and also set the fastest lap. Rosberg complained about Hamilton's slow pace at the front, saying it had compromised his race.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 3, Kimi Raikkonen 4)

Vettel started third with Raikkonen sixth. This was Vettel's third podium in three races for Ferrari, Raikkonen has now finished the last two races in fourth, his best run of form since 2013.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 5, Valtteri Bottas 6)

Williams finished fifth and sixth for the second race in a row. The team said that was an accurate reflection of their current pace.

-

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 8, Marcus Ericsson 10)

Second double points finish of the season for the Swiss team, who pull further away from Red Bull.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 9, Daniil Kvyat retired)

Ricciardo lost out at the start when the anti-stall clicked in. He then struggled to get past Kvyat, who was on a different strategy. The Russian retired with a blown engine. Ricciardo's points at least put Red Bull in front of sister team Toro Rosso.

-

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 13, Max Verstappen 17)

Verstappen was in the points and had made some great overtaking moves when his engine gave up four laps from the end. Sainz made a good start but the effort was undone when he spun at the start of the second lap and went to the rear.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 11, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Hulkenberg pulled over and parked up on lap 10. Perez had several strong battles but could not catch Ericsson for a point. The team's second blank in a row.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 7, Pastor Maldonado retired)

Grosjean scored Lotus's first points of the year. They are now just one behind Force India. Maldonado spun, misjudged the pitlane entry and retired after McLaren's Button smashed into the rear of his car.

-

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 12, Jenson Button 14)

McLaren at least got both cars to the finish. Button dropped a place after collecting a five second post-race penalty for the Maldonado collision.

-

MANOR MARUSSIA (Will Stevens 15, Roberto Merhi 16)

Both cars were classified at the finish for the first time this year. (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)