SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 28 Team by team
analysis of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix (listed in championship
order):
-
RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 2)
Vettel, on pole, stretched his lead over Webber to 92 points
with his seventh win of the season and 17th of his career. It
was Red Bull's second one-two of the year. The main worry was
damaged tyres from qualifying, with the team considering making
set-up changes and starting both drivers from the pitlane. Both
pitted early anyway. Webber made a poor start from third on the
grid and had to deal with the anti-stall system. The team hailed
it as one of their best wins.
-
MCLAREN (Jenson Button 3, Lewis Hamilton retired)
Button started 13th and was 19th after his first stop, but
then climbed through the field in what team boss Martin
Whitmarsh hailed as the drive of the day. Hamilton crashed out
while trying to pass Sauber's Kobayashi and banging wheels.
-
FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 4, Felipe Massa 8)
Alonso's run of four podiums in a row came to an end. The
Spaniard led for a while and was third before Button passed him
late in the race. Massa's race was ruined by a left rear
puncture and he had to make an unscheduled stop.
-
MERCEDES (Michael Schumacher 5, Nico Rosberg 6)
Schumacher's best race since Canada at the circuit where he
started his F1 career in 1991, and despite starting in last
place after failing to set a lap time in qualifying. Rosberg
went from fifth on the grid to lead at the end of the first lap.
The team's combined points tally was their best of the season.
Schumacher made three stops, Rosberg two.
-
RENAULT (Vitaly Petrov 9, Bruno Senna 13)
Senna picked up a drive-through penalty for causing a
collision at the start after qualifying seventh. Petrov suffered
a brake problem towards the end.
-
SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 12, Sergio Perez retired)
Perez was in seventh place by lap five when he and Buemi
collided. He then got a drive-through penalty before retiring
with a damaged rear axle. Kobayashi was fourth when he and
Hamilton clashed. He lost places during the safety car period
when a miscommunication meant he pitted a lap late.
-
FORCE INDIA (Adrian Sutil 7, Paul Di Resta 11)
Sutil, starting 15th, continued the team's strong scoring
form. Di Resta's car was damaged at the first corner in a coming
together with Glock.
-
TORO ROSSO (Jaime Alguersuari and Sebastien Buemi retired)
Buemi retired with a destroyed rear wing after the collision
with Perez. Alguersuari was taken out by Senna at the start
after starting sixth.
-
WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 10, Rubens Barrichello 16)
Maldonado scored his first point in Formula One after
starting 21st due to a five place penalty. Barrichello had to
make an unscheduled stop for a new front wing with three laps
remaining.
-
TEAM LOTUS (Jarno Trulli 14, Heikki Kovalainen 15)
Both cars collided and suffered damage after being caught up
in the first corner mayhem, Trulli to the car's floor and
Kovalainen to the front wing.
-
HRT (Vitantonio Liuzzi 19, Daniel Ricciardo retired)
Ricciardo retired during the safety car period due to
vibrations at the rear of the car.
-
VIRGIN RACING (Jerome D'Ambrosio 17, Timo Glock 18)
D'Ambrosio became the first Belgian to compete in his home
race since 1994. Glock locked his front tyres at the first
corner and crashed into Di Resta. He pitted for a new front wing
and was also handed a drive-through penalty.
