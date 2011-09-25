Sept 25 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Singapore Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 3)

Vettel took his ninth win of the season, 19th of his career, to stand one point away from his second title with five races remaining. The German led from pole, his 11th of the season. Webber had started alongside on the front row but made a poor start.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 2, Lewis Hamilton 5)

Button chased Vettel in the closing laps but, despite setting the fastest lap of the race, could not catch him after being caught in traffic. Apart from Vettel, he is now the only driver still mathematically in contention for the title. Hamilton lost out at the start, then collided with Massa and was handed a drive-through penalty that left him fighting back from 19th. Massa confronted him angrily afterwards.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 4, Felipe Massa 9)

Alonso's record of standing on the podium at every Singapore Grand Prix came to an end. Massa's car suffered a right rear puncture after the collision with Hamilton.

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 7, Michael Schumacher retired)

Schumacher crashed out after clipping the rear of Perez's Sauber at turn eight on lap 28. The German was unhurt. Rosberg ran a three stop strategy but struggled with his car's handling.

RENAULT (Bruno Senna 15, Vitaly Petrov 17)

Senna clipped the wall early in the race when his wheels locked at the slow hairpin and had to pit for a new front wing, scuppering his chance of points. Petrov reported some problems with the KERS system.

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 6, Adrian Sutil 8)

Di Resta's best result yet, in his first Singapore GP, and Force India's first double points finish since Australia. Both drivers benefited from an upgrade package and the decision to save tyres and not to run in the final phase of qualifying.

SAUBER (Sergio Perez 10, Kamui Kobayashi 14)

Perez was lucky that he suffered only a puncture, which forced him to pit early, in the collision with Schumacher. He then did more than half the race distance on a set of soft tyres and lost a place to Massa at the end. Kobayashi was handed a drive-through penalty for ignoring flags.

TORO ROSSO (Sebastien Buemi 12, Jaime Alguersuari 21)

Alguersuari crashed into the barriers with a couple of laps to go. He had already been handed a drive-through penalty for an incident with Trulli. Buemi did three stops.

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 11, Rubens Barrichello 13)

Williams again failed to score points at a circuit that has been good to them in the past. Maldonado moved up two places from his start position after three stops. Barrichello did two stops. The race was a farewell to technical director Sam Michael, who is joining McLaren.

TEAM LOTUS (Heikki Kovalainen 16, Jarno Trulli retired)

The team beat one of the cars belonging to rival; Lotus-backed Renault, so something for them to celebrate. Trulli retired with a gearbox problem after being hit by Alguersuari and suffering a rear puncture.

HRT (Daniel Ricciardo 19, Vitantonio Liuzzi 20)

Liuzzi started last after a five place grid penalty imposed after Monza. He hit the wall and broke the front wing late in the race, forcing a pitstop. Ricciardo had to pit for a front wing after being clipped at the start.

VIRGIN RACING (Jerome D'Ambrosio 18, Timo Glock retired)

Glock retired after 18 laps when he hit the wall at turn 18. His car was damaged at the start in a collision with Ricciardo. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)