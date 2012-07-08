SILVERSTONE, England, July 8 Team by team analysis of Sunday's British Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Mark Webber 1, Sebastian Vettel 3)

Australian Webber came out on top after an enthralling duel with Ferrari's Fernando Alonso who had started in front of him on pole. Webber powered past the Spaniard with six laps to go and now trails him by only 13 points in the standings. It was his second win of the season and second at Silverstone. Vettel, who started in fourth place, returned to the podium for the first time since he won in Bahrain in April.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 4)

Alonso had to settle for runner-up after he had looked on course for a second successive win at Silverstone. However, the Italian team took heart from an improved performance from Brazilian Massa who had his best race since 2010.

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 5, Romain Grosjean 6)

Raikkonen had the satisfaction of setting the fastest lap time, with team mate Grosjean the second quickest. Both recovered to score useful points after poor starts. The Finn Raikkonen started in sixth and lost ground on the first lap, while Grosjean had to stop on lap two to change his front wing after a collision.

MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 8, Jenson Button 10)

A disappointing afternoon for the British drivers in front of their home fans. Hamilton started in eighth place and ended in the same spot - not having the pace to maintain a challenge to the front-runners. For Button, a single point was scant consolation for a race that was effectively compromised by his start in 16th place.

MERCEDES (Michael Schumacher 7, Nico Rosberg 15)

In dry conditions, Schumacher could not repeat the form that had taken him to third place on the grid. German compatriot Rosberg finished out of the points after a poor start and a slow second pit stop scuppered his chances.

SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 11, Sergio Perez retired)

A miserable afternoon for the Swiss team. Kobayashi sent three of his mechanics flying after coming into the pits too fast. Fortunately none suffered serious injuries. Kobayashi was fined 25,000 euros ($30,800) for dangerous driving. Perez came to grief in a collision with Williams driver Pastor Maldonado.

WILLIAMS (Bruno Senna 9, Pastor Maldonado 16)

Senna worked his way up from 13th on the grid to take points for the fifth time this season. Maldonado was fined 10,000 euros and reprimanded after colliding with Perez, adding to an unwanted reputation as a raw if winning driver.

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 12, Paul Di Resta retired)

Hulkenberg felt his chances of making the top 10 would have been better if the rain had returned. Scotsman Di Resta suffered a puncture on the first lap and had to retire - a frustration for his fans.

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 13, Jean-Eric Vergne 14)

A respectable showing but the team has not scored points since the second race of the season.

CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen 17, Vitaly Petrov did not start)

Petrov suffered engine problems before the race began and did not make it to the grid. By his own admission, Kovalainen had an uneventful afternoon.

MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 18, Charles Pic 19)

Finished in their usual position in the packing order but at least held off HRT in the battle of the backmarkers.

HRT (Pedro De la Rosa 20, Narain Karthikeyan 21)

Team was satisfied to see both drivers finish the race but remain stuck on zero points - like Caterham and Marussia. ($1 = 0.8126 euros) (Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Alan Baldwin)