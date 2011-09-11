By Alan Baldwin
MONZA, Italy, Sept 11 Red Bull's Sebastian
Vettel could be just one race away from becoming Formula One's
youngest double world champion after winning Sunday's Italian
Grand Prix.
There are several ways in which the 24-year-old German (born
July 3, 1987) can win his second successive title in Singapore
on Sept. 25.
He now has 284 points and is 112 clear of Ferrari's Fernando
Alonso (172) with 150 still to be won. McLaren's Jenson Button
is a further five back and level on 167 points with Vettel's
Australian team mate Mark Webber.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton has 158 points.
The scoring system is 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1 so, firstly,
Vettel must finish on the podium even if none of the other
contenders score. Otherwise, the championship remains open until
Japan on Oct. 9.
That should not be too great a challenge for a driver who
has won eight times this season and only once in 13 races
finished outside the top three.
Last year he finished second in Singapore, behind Alonso. In
2009, he was fourth with Hamilton winning.
If Vettel wins in Singapore, the only men who can stop him
winning the title there and then are Webber, Alonso, Button and
Hamilton.
If Alonso finishes on the podium, the title remains open for
two weeks more at least.
If Vettel wins, with Alonso off the podium, then Button or
Webber must finish second to deny the German the satisfaction of
claiming the crown in Singapore.
Red Bull have had two one-two finishes this year, while
Button has managed two wins and two second places.
REIGNING CHAMPION
A second place could be enough for the reigning champion if
Alonso is eighth or lower, Button and Webber are out of the top
four and Hamilton does not win.
Third place can also do it for Vettel if Alonso is no higher
than ninth, Button and Weber out of the top six and Hamilton out
of the top two.
Even if Vettel, who has spent much of the championship
refusing to analyse the figures, were to go on holiday until the
penultimate race of the season, he would still be leading the
standings.
"I'm contracted to do all the races, so maybe you need a
word with (team boss) Christian (Horner)," he smiled when a
reporter suggested he might like to do just that.
"I think it's wrong to plan before something happens," he
added.
"It would be wrong for you to plan what you would do with a
million dollars if you won the lottery tomorrow. First you have
to win, then you worry about what you do with your winnings."
The difference in Vettel's case being of course that not
only does he already have several million dollars, he and
everyone else already knows that the title is won.
Nobody in Formula One has ever won eight races in a season
and not been champion. Nobody has ever blown a lead of such
magnitude and Vettel's closest rivals know it is over.
"Six races to go, so obviously the championship is
impossible, not mathematically but we are no longer in
contention," said Alonso.
"I think we are all battling for second place now," added
Webber after his first retirement in 15 races.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)