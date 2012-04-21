By Alan Baldwin
| MANAMA, April 21
MANAMA, April 21 The head of Formula One's
governing body was unrepentant on Saturday about the decision to
race in Bahrain and said the sport would suffer no lasting
damage to its image despite worldwide condemnation.
Televised images of streets ablaze, with masked youths
hurling petrol bombs while police fire teargas and birdshot at
them, threaten to embarrass the sport and the global brands that
back the series.
"I am sorry about what has been reported. I am not sure that
all that has been reported corresponds to the reality of what is
happening in this country," International Automobile Federation
(FIA) president Jean Todt told a small group of reporters at the
Sakhir circuit ahead of Sunday's race.
"I feel F1 is very strong. I think it is a very strong
brand, and I think all the people among the teams to whom I have
been speaking are very happy.
"I was even told it would have been a mistake not to come,"
added the former Ferrari team principal, who arrived in Bahrain
from Kazakhstan after also attending last weekend's Chinese
Grand Prix in Shanghai.
Todt has been criticised by some media for keeping a low
profile as debate rages about the wisdom of giving the green
light for the multi-billion-dollar sport to race in the troubled
Gulf kingdom.
Saturday's comments marked the first time he had spoken to
the media in at least 10 days and came after the already tense
local situation was further inflamed by the body of a protester
being found on a rooftop after overnight clashes with police.
The Bahraini government has spent $40 million to host the
race, hoping to show that normal life has returned after it
cracked down harshly on Arab Spring demonstrations last year.
SPORTING EVENT
Todt said most senior figures in the sport, some of whose
teams have significant Middle Eastern partners or investors,
supported the decision to race.
"That is what I have been told by most of the team
principals here. Unfortunately I did not see so many of those
quotes in the media," he said.
"I respect the media, I respect what they write, but it is
not what I have seen and what I was told by a lot of people to
whom I have been talking."
Todt repeated the view of many in Formula One, including
commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone, that the sport was not
involved in politics or religion.
He said he had spoken to embassies, foreign ministers and
organisations, adding: "All the recommendations are that it was
absolutely no problem to be in Bahrain, so there was no reason
to change our mind."
Asked why, if Formula One was above politics, the local
organisers were publicising the event under the slogan
"UniF1ed", the Frenchman replied: "It is a sporting event. Then
if the sporting event is helping to heal the situation it is
very good for the sport."
Todt said only a small section of Bahraini society was
against the race going ahead and the majority should not suffer
as a result of their opposition.
"Do we have to penalise 80 or 90 percent of the population
because 10 percent are against? My answer is no," he said.
"Unfortunately there is much more media attention, again
rightly or wrongly it is not for me to judge, on emphasising
this minority."
