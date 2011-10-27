By Alan Baldwin
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 27 Formula One drivers Jenson
Button and Mark Webber will pay a special tribute to late
British racer and friend Dan Wheldon at this weekend's inaugural
Indian Grand Prix after a grim month for motorsport.
Wheldon, a former racetrack rival of both McLaren's Button
and Red Bull's Webber, was killed in a fiery 15 car pileup at
the season-ending IndyCar race in Las Vegas on Oct. 16.
The following weekend, flamboyant Italian MotoGP rider Marco
Simoncelli died when he fell and was struck by other bikes at
the Malaysian Grand Prix.
Button said he would be wearing a black armband and also
have Wheldon's DW logo on the top of his helmet, as will
Australian Webber.
"I sent Jenson a text after the (last F1) race in Korea and
I told him I wanted to get some stickers made up for our
helmets," Webber told reporters.
"I asked him if he was keen and he said he was. It's a nice
little sticker because we both knew him. It's only natural he is
part of us a little this weekend."
Button, 31, raced against Wheldon in the early years of his
career and recalled the good times they had together in Britain.
"It's a massive tragedy. I have so many memories of racing
with Dan," he said.
"I hadn't seen him for about a year and a half, he was
living in the States....but when I was nine years old I remember
with Dan, he had the big number one on his kart as the British
champion.
"It was Dan, myself and Anthony (Davidson) that pretty much
won everything.
"Some really, really good memories. He was the guy I was
always trying to beat, basically. He's the guy that got me
motivated to get out there and fight. It's a massive loss for
motorsport but you've got to take the good memories from it.
"He'll definitely be in our thoughts this weekend when we
are racing here."
Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel met
Simoncelli earlier in the year and said he had watched his
television in horror as the Italian crashed.
"I wasn't a very close friend, but I knew him. I met him
this year and it is horrible to wait and wait and wait, because
you know yourself that it is not normally a good sign if you
have to wait so long to get an answer on what has happened," he
told reporters.
"I think we should always try to make things safer and we
will get criticised for the cars being too far away, the run
offs being too big and so on," added the German.
"But on the other hand we never want to put ourselves in a
situation like all the MotoGP riders are going through now, or
the IndyCar series is going through now."
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso said he too had watched as
Simoncelli crashed but added that riders and drivers knew the
risks they were taking.
"We love racing, and we know that it is dangerous," said the
Spaniard, whose team were considering what sort of tribute to
pay to the Italian rider.
"When we are at 320 kph, which will be more or less the
maximum speed here in this track, if something happens with the
car there is the risk that you probably have a big accident.
"But it is impossible to think about that with emotion, and
the feeling that you have, driving at that speed. So even if we
know the risk, we love our sport."
