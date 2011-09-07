By Alan Baldwin
| MILAN, Sept 7
MILAN, Sept 7 Italian Jarno Trulli said on
Wednesday he was sure to be in Formula One next year, even if
Team Lotus have yet to confirm a contract extension.
"I am pretty comfortable for next year," the driver told
Reuters at an event for fans organised by the teams association
FOTA ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.
"Obviously it is not down to me to say where we are but, yes
I am pretty happy with the way we are working with the team and
the relationship for the future. I would say that we are
settled."
Asked whether he would stay in F1, he replied: "Yes".
Trulli made way for Indian Karun Chandhok at the German
Grand Prix, and the 37-year-old may well step down again for
India next month, but team owner Tony Fernandes said at the time
that Team Lotus were "in the process of negotiating an extension
to his contract".
The Italian has suffered with the car's handling this season
and did not seem particularly upset to be replaced for Germany,
the last race before a new power steering system was introduced.
Team Lotus did not run it at Spa last month for technical
reasons but Trulli looked forward to the remaining seven races
of the year.
"There was a big step forward for me with the power steering
(in Hungary) and it definitely made a huge difference for me,"
he said at the event at tyre maker Pirelli's Milan headquarters.
"It will be back here and from now on we can start
developing it."
Malaysian-owned Team Lotus have yet to score a point since
their debut last year but Trulli did not rule out the
possibility before the end of the season.
"We need to keep our game up until the end...we know it is
hard for us to score points but we need to be ready to get an
advantage out of a crazy race," he said. "It can happen, it's
always around the corner.
"I think the introduction of KERS (at Team Lotus) next year
will be a big step forward," added the Italian. "It's going to
give us quite a good boost."
