NEW DELHI Oct 27 Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone hailed a 10-year deal for a grand prix in New Jersey on Thursday while warning South Korea about the future of that country's race.

"It's going to be perfect, no problem," he told reporters at the Indian Grand Prix when asked about an agreement that will give the United States two races a season from 2013 if Austin, Texas, makes its debut as planned next year.

The Briton confirmed the deal, as announced by local authorities on Tuesday, was for 10 years.

South Korea's race at the Yeongam circuit some 320km south of the capital Seoul made its debut last season after a race against time to complete the circuit.

Ecclestone said he had "no idea" whether it would remain on the calendar after media reports that the local organisers wanted to renegotiate their contract because of the cost.

"Lots of things in life you can't afford. You don't have to have them," said Ecclestone.

"It took long enough to negotiate with them in the first place," replied the 80-year-old when asked whether he would be willing to renegotiate.

"They didn't really get behind it," added the Briton of this year's race at Yeongam, with teams arriving there to find weeds growing between the paddock paving stones and traces of graffiti.

Ecclestone maintained Spain would continue to have two races, in Barcelona and Valencia, and added that he was not currently discussing any other new grands prix.

The arrival of New Jersey, along with Russia's Sochi in 2014, has renewed speculation about how many races the calendar could stretch to and which might be axed to make way for the newcomers.

"MEGA MEGA"

Turkey has already been dropped from next year's venues and teams are determined to safeguard those European races whose history dates back to the 1950s and beyond, while also concerned about a calendar of more than 20 rounds.

"There are provisions within the Concorde Agreement for teams to agree additional races, particularly additional races outside of Europe," said Mercedes GP principal Ross Brawn.

"The teams, within reason, are keen to have extra races particularly when they are as important as coming here to India or going to Russia or an extra race in North America. So we are very supportive of those races.

"What we have to make sure is that we can all manage them and afford them and structure ourselves to deal with them because its creaking a bit with 20 races," he added.

Brawn said an expanded calendar could be handled, but teams would have to change the way they went racing and maybe have two separate crews alternating to give mechanics and engineers a break.

That would also have implications for the cost-cutting agreement between teams.

Drivers, who were pleased with what they saw at the Indian circuit on Thursday, were delighted at the prospect of racing against a New York city backdrop.

"Mega. Mega. I've been waiting for a race in New York. I think that will be able to compete with places like Singapore," said McLaren's 2008 world champion Lewis Hamilton, a frequent visitor to America.

"I am massively excited and I hope we do get to have two grands prix in the States because there's a huge following there and it's an area where we should be going more."