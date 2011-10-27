By Alan Baldwin
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 27 Formula One supremo Bernie
Ecclestone hailed a 10-year deal for a grand prix in New Jersey
on Thursday while warning South Korea about the future of that
country's race.
"It's going to be perfect, no problem," he told reporters at
the Indian Grand Prix when asked about an agreement that will
give the United States two races a season from 2013 if Austin,
Texas, makes its debut as planned next year.
The Briton confirmed the deal, as announced by local
authorities on Tuesday, was for 10 years.
South Korea's race at the Yeongam circuit some 320km south
of the capital Seoul made its debut last season after a race
against time to complete the circuit.
Ecclestone said he had "no idea" whether it would remain on
the calendar after media reports that the local organisers
wanted to renegotiate their contract because of the cost.
"Lots of things in life you can't afford. You don't have to
have them," said Ecclestone.
"It took long enough to negotiate with them in the first
place," replied the 80-year-old when asked whether he would be
willing to renegotiate.
"They didn't really get behind it," added the Briton of this
year's race at Yeongam, with teams arriving there to find weeds
growing between the paddock paving stones and traces of
graffiti.
Ecclestone maintained Spain would continue to have two
races, in Barcelona and Valencia, and added that he was not
currently discussing any other new grands prix.
The arrival of New Jersey, along with Russia's Sochi in
2014, has renewed speculation about how many races the calendar
could stretch to and which might be axed to make way for the
newcomers.
"MEGA MEGA"
Turkey has already been dropped from next year's venues and
teams are determined to safeguard those European races whose
history dates back to the 1950s and beyond, while also concerned
about a calendar of more than 20 rounds.
"There are provisions within the Concorde Agreement for
teams to agree additional races, particularly additional races
outside of Europe," said Mercedes GP principal Ross Brawn.
"The teams, within reason, are keen to have extra races
particularly when they are as important as coming here to India
or going to Russia or an extra race in North America. So we are
very supportive of those races.
"What we have to make sure is that we can all manage them
and afford them and structure ourselves to deal with them
because its creaking a bit with 20 races," he added.
Brawn said an expanded calendar could be handled, but teams
would have to change the way they went racing and maybe have two
separate crews alternating to give mechanics and engineers a
break.
That would also have implications for the cost-cutting
agreement between teams.
Drivers, who were pleased with what they saw at the Indian
circuit on Thursday, were delighted at the prospect of racing
against a New York city backdrop.
"Mega. Mega. I've been waiting for a race in New York. I
think that will be able to compete with places like Singapore,"
said McLaren's 2008 world champion Lewis Hamilton, a frequent
visitor to America.
"I am massively excited and I hope we do get to have two
grands prix in the States because there's a huge following there
and it's an area where we should be going more."
