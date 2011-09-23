SINGAPORE, Sept 23 He has one hand on the Formula One drivers trophy -- and four fingers of his other hand too -- but once again runaway leader Sebastian Vettel was a model of cool understatement following practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.

His blond hair plastered to his head on a steamy night in the city-state, Vettel smiled on Friday as he was quizzed about the possibility of sealing the championship on Sunday with five races still remaining.

"I feel it is a weekend where we have a good car," he told a scrum of reporters after the second practice session. "It looks like a competitive car to be able to fight for the podium, so that's all I am worrying about.

"We did work quite a bit (on the set-up)... the car was good, though," he added after finishing fastest.

"We still need to make a good step overnight. So now we see what the others did and we'll do our homework."

The 24-year-old German is aiming for his ninth victory of the season and leads the standings by 112 points.

Should the Red Bull driver stretch that advantage by a further 13 points on the Southeast Asian street circuit, he will become the sport's youngest double world champion.

He will take that accolade from Ferrari's Fernando Alonso who was second fastest behind Vettel on Friday.

"I think it looked pretty tight so it depends when and where and who was out so we'll have to see," Vettel said, refusing to get ahead of himself.

"It is Friday, so tomorrow is Saturday and then we worry about practice three," he laughed. "We'll just do our homework tonight and see what we can do.

"I was busy when I was on the track but surely Ferrari looked quite competitive, Felipe (Massa) as well (as Alonso) so we need to see."

