SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Sebastian Vettel secured his 11th pole position of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday but the German is playing down the idea that he could challenge the record for a single season set 19 years ago.

The Red Bull driver, who sits on the brink of becoming Formula One's youngest double world champion, needs three more poles in the five remaining races to match Nigel Mansell's record of 14, which he set in a 16-race season in 1992.

Despite breaking numerous records in his brilliant career so far, Vettel was more concerned with Sunday's night race at the Marina Bay Circuit than taking aim at Mansell's achievement.

"I think it was pretty exceptional," he told reporters of the record the Briton set on his way to his sole world title. "It was 1992, Nigel had an incredible year.

"We are not doing too bad this year, but it'd be wrong to start thinking about those things. We have a long race ahead of us tomorrow, that's where we score points and not in qualifying.

"It shows that every single race is another step for us. We try to focus on the moment... we have to keep doing what we are doing and it's not easy to do it every weekend.

"Tomorrow is the race and that is where the focus is. I still believe Nigel's record is exceptional."

Once Vettel had a clear track and a fresh set of super-soft tyres on his Red Bull, he always looked likely to secure pole and eased to the front of the grid with a one minute 44.381 flying lap, 0.351 seconds ahead of team mate Mark Webber.

"The target is always to improve the car overnight," he added. "Obviously, I was fairly happy with the car yesterday so we didn't need to improve the car that much.

"We made some small steps forward, nothing massive but just enough that was needed. So all in all, I was very happy with both types of tyre.

"I am reasonably confident for tomorrow, although it's going to be a long race. It's not just about speed but also control and managing the tyres."

The demanding night-race on a street circuit is the polar opposite of what the drivers faced in the last round in Monza and Vettel knows that it will take more than just the fastest car on the grid to emerge victorious on Sunday.

"It's a track with a lot of corners... 23 is amazing compared to the last race where we had just 11. It's a long lap and the speed is fairly low as you would expect on a street circuit," he added.

"It's challenging to put it all together, trying to get the best out of the car with the tyres on every corner. There's a lot of thinking going on and you are operating the car on the limit.

"That's why the satisfaction you get here is very big when you cross the line and know it has been a good lap."

(Editing by Dave Thompson; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more motor racing click on