SEPANG, Malaysia March 24 Red Bull found
themselves on the back foot yet again in qualifying for the
Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel is hoping
he has a strategic ace up his sleeve come race day.
The world champion was the only driver among the leaders to
qualify on hard tyres and this could give him an advantage
during Sunday's race by helping him to run longer than his
rivals before having to make his first pitstop.
"I didn't feel comfortable on the medium compound so we
decided to go on the hard and hopefully tomorrow that gives an
advantage," the 24-year-old German said.
Webber and Vettel qualified fourth and sixth respectively,
after a similar performance in Australia, a far cry from last
year when the devastatingly quick Red Bulls took pole position
at 18 of the 19 Formula One races.
However, in the season opener last week, Vettel was able to
leapfrog McLaren's Lewis Hamilton and haul himself up into
second behind race winner Jenson Button, while Webber put in a
strong recovery drive to finish fourth as the Red Bulls showed
better race pace than they could manage in qualifying.
For Sunday, Vettel is banking on that speed in races to move
up the order and possibly get on to the podium.
"To be on the podium I think we need to pass at least two
cars," said Vettel, who will start fifth as a result of a
five-place penalty for Kimi Raikkonen for changing his gearbox.
"So we'll see. I think, as I said, race pace looks
promising. We are here to fight, it's not like we come here to
finish fifth or sixth."
"We don't come here to qualify sixth either but it was the
best I could do today so we have to accept that and now move on
and focus on the race tomorrow."
