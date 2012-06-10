By Steve Keating
MONTREAL, June 10 Formula One champion Sebastian
Vettel and his Red Bull team endured another lost weekend in
Canada, leaving Montreal empty-handed on Sunday despite starting
from pole for the second consecutive year.
Red Bull have never won in Canada, the only circuit on the
current calendar that is still resisting them, and the drought
continued on Sunday as the German paid the price for a strategic
error and ended up fourth.
"It was a difficult race today," said Vettel, who made a
late second pitstop after McLaren's Lewis Hamilton had scythed
past him and then Ferrari's Fernando Alonso to take the
championship lead.
"I think Lewis deserved the win today no doubt, but we have
learned a lot and will make a step forward in (the next race in)
Valencia."
Last year it was Hamilton's hard-charging McLaren team mate
Jenson Button who dashed Vettel's hopes, overtaking the German
on the final lap of a rain-hit race to steal victory.
This year it was tyre strategy that was Vettel's undoing,
with the world champion deciding to try and do one stop to
Hamilton's two.
Red Bull eventually called Vettel in but by then the race
was lost and the battle was on with Lotus's Romain Grosjean and
Sauber's Sergio Perez for a podium finish.
Vettel might have expected more after dominating final
practice and qualifying but like many teams Red Bull have
struggled to come to grips with new tyre compounds and
regulations.
"We were going well on our tyres and at that stage it seemed
our best option was to do one stop," explained Red Bull team
principal Christian Horner.
"But then the tyres really started to go away, so we made a
late call to go onto the super-soft tyres which enabled us to
get back up to fourth position behind the one-stopping Grosjean
and Perez.
"A tricky race but nonetheless we have still managed to
salvage respectable points today."
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)