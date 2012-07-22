Motor racing-Former Le Mans racer Watts comes out as gay
LONDON, Feb 20 Retired Le Mans racer Danny Watts has come out as gay, saying he had never felt able to be open about his sexuality while competing in the sport.
HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 22 Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel was demoted from second to fifth in his home German Grand Prix on Sunday for leaving the track while overtaking Britain's Jenson Button on the penultimate lap.
Stewards imposed a 20 second penalty to the Red Bull driver's total race time, which promoted McLaren's Button to second and Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen to third.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso of Spain won the race. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON, Feb 20 Retired Le Mans racer Danny Watts has come out as gay, saying he had never felt able to be open about his sexuality while competing in the sport.
LONDON, Feb 20 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has clarified comments about not wanting to share data with Formula One team mates and says he has "zero problems" with new Mercedes arrival Valtteri Bottas.
LONDON, Feb 20 Sauber presented their new Formula One car on Monday, celebrating the Swiss-based team's 25 years in the sport with golden lettering but little in the way of sponsorship branding on the blue and white machine.