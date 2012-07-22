HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 22 Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel was demoted from second to fifth in his home German Grand Prix on Sunday for leaving the track while overtaking Britain's Jenson Button on the penultimate lap.

Stewards imposed a 20 second penalty to the Red Bull driver's total race time, which promoted McLaren's Button to second and Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen to third.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso of Spain won the race. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Alan Baldwin)