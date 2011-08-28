By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
champion Sebastian Vettel was revealed as a lover of bookmakers'
slang on Sunday after a Belgian Grand Prix victory that made him
more of a racing certainty for the title than ever.
As he took the chequered flag for his seventh win in 12
races, extending his championship lead to 92 points with only a
maximum 175 still on the table, the 24-year-old whooped his
delight.
Team principal Christian Horner congratulated him over the
team radio on leading a one-two with Australian Mark Webber,
adding enigmatically: 'Double Carpet'.
"It was just a joke," the Briton explained somewhat
bashfully to reporters later.
"Sebastian has got very into Tic-tac speak. He's fascinated
by Anglicisms...if you ask him 11-2 he'll probably be able to
give it to you."
In Tic-tac, a complex sign language employed by track
bookmakers in horse and dog racing, double carpet signifies odds
of 33-1.
It would be a foolhardy bookmaker who offered such odds
against Vettel winning a second successive title, with all bets
now focusing on where and when he is likely to take it rather
than whether.
Vettel, who does not need to win again to be champion,
started on pole position and ended the afternoon 3.741 seconds
ahead of Webber.
Both he and the team did take a gamble on Sunday. What ended
up as one of the their best ever results could easily have
turned into a nightmare before the start.
BLISTERED TYRES
Horner said, after the champagne had been sprayed and the
trophies collected, that Red Bull had given serious
consideration to starting both drivers from the pitlane because
of safety concerns about the tyres.
He told reporters that the front tyres on both cars had
suffered noticeable blistering in qualifying due to the set-up
of the cars.
However, any changes to the set-up between qualifying and
the race would be a breach of the rules and force the drivers to
start from the back of the grid or pit lane.
"We had a lot of very good and open dialogue with (tyre
provider) Pirelli and with (FIA race director) Charlie (Whiting)
and a decision was taken," Horner said.
"We felt the tyres were safe to start the race and that's
exactly what we did.
"We erred on the side of caution, hence the first stint
being very short for both the drivers. The blistering was in a
position of the tyre that to us looked quite nasty, right on the
shoulder."
Horner said the whole team was "glued to the monitors",
looking at the tyres for any signs of excessive and dangerous
wear in the opening laps.
"The drivers were giving us the feedback of what they could
see. The first pitstop enabled us to have a closer inspection of
the tyre and that built our confidence for the next stint," he
said, although the worries did not disappear entirely.
Team technical head Adrian Newey was emotional on the
podium collecting the trophy and Horner said his colleague had
been "pretty stressed" about the tyre safety and his
responsibilities to the drivers.
"For us to get a one-two here...is a massive result for the
team," added Horner.
Vettel agreed the team had taken a gamble, with nobody
really sure of what might happen at one of the fastest circuits
on the calendar.
"We took quite a lot of risk," he said. "We had reason to be
confident that it should be fine, but you never really know and
there is no-one walking up and down the paddock giving you a
guarantee."
