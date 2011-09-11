By Alan Baldwin
MONZA, Italy, Sept 11 Sebastian Vettel wiped
away tears of delight on an emotional return to the Italian
Grand Prix podium on Sunday as a sea of fans, most of them in
Ferrari red, flooded the Monza pit straight.
They would have cheered louder had Ferrari's Fernando Alonso
repeated last year's win on home soil instead of finishing
third, but many also have a lingering affection for Red Bull's
German champion.
They may also, perhaps many years down the line, eventually
cheer him as one of their own.
Their passion, Vettel left nobody in any doubt, was shared
and soaked up as the 24-year-old celebrated an eighth win of the
season that left him possibly only one race away from a second
successive crown.
It was at Monza in 2008 that Vettel took the first win of
his Formula One career with Toro Rosso, Italy's 'other' grand
prix team.
"This circuit means a lot to me and has been very special,"
he said. "I got my first win here so when I crossed the line I
remembered every single bit and the podium is unbelievable ...
so many people underneath and coming all the way, even from
Curva Grande.
"It is the best podium in the world. The only thing that
could make it better is probably wearing a red suit," he added,
even as the Ferrari fans continued to chant and unfurl their
flags.
"I think all the people who had a Red Bull shirt or flag
were very happy but the majority came here this morning dressed
in red," he continued.
"Fair enough, it's Ferrari's home grand prix. It's an
atmosphere that all the other teams are allowed to enjoy as well
... before the race, down on the grid, I thought looking at the
grandstands ... life doesn't get much better than this."
RED SUIT
It could be that Vettel one day ends up in that red suit,
although Alonso is contracted until at least 2016, but
domination with Red Bull will do for the present.
"We will see what happens in the future," said Vettel. "But
for now I am very, very happy. I think the story has been
unbelievable so far.
"I owe a lot to Red Bull. Without them I wouldn't be here.
They gave me the chance when I was just a little kid, 12 years
old, it goes back a long way ... but of course, one day, you
don't know what is happening. We will see."
Despite his previous win, Red Bull Racing had not had a
driver on the Monza podium since they entered the sport in 2005.
Vettel made up for that several times over and also avenged
Ferrari winning his team's home race at Silverstone in July.
Putting everything into perspective, Red Bull team boss
Christian Horner hailed a "phenomenal race" and then dedicated
the victory to female team member Erin Pezzella who died of
cancer earlier in the week.
