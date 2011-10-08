By Alan Baldwin
| SUZUKA, Japan
SUZUKA, Japan Oct 8 A 10,000 km dash across two
continents translated into a crucial 68 centimetres for
Sebastian Vettel at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.
Red Bull, who like to boast that their energy drink 'Gives
You Wings', flew a new front wing from their British factory to
Suzuka overnight to make sure their world champion had the
fastest car possible for qualifying.
Even if Vettel barely requires any extra help, given that he
needs just one point from the last five races to become Formula
One's youngest double champion, his team were determined to pull
out all the stops after the 24-year-old German crashed in Friday
practice.
As he crunched into the tyre wall at Degner 1, he smashed
one of just two special front wings the team had brought to
Japan.
Vettel had to use an older version of the wing for the
remaining practice sessions, and was eclipsed by McLaren's
Jenson Button in all three, but it all changed when the new one
was bolted on for qualifying.
The champion saw off Button, the only man who can deny him
his second successive crown on Sunday, for pole by just nine
thousandths of a second -- a margin McLaren calculated came down
to just 68 centimetres when travelling at 280kph across the
finish.
The pole was Vettel's 12th of the season, keeping him on a
record-breaking course, and maintained the team's run of 16 in a
row.
Team boss Christian Horner told Reuters it had been a
close-run thing. Asked when the new wing had arrived, he
replied: "About 20 minutes before quali."
Horner said that although Vettel's team mate Mark Webber had
the new wing on his car, they had never considered taking it off
the Australian as they did controversially at Silverstone last
season.
"Sebastian damaged it, he went off. Last time, it failed and
we had one left and it wasn't anything to do with the driver.
"Yesterday it was purely down to him, that's why he looked
pretty pissed off when he got out of the car because he knew
he'd damaged a front wing that he knew there were only two of in
Japan at that time."
Vettel, who has now taken five poles in a row, was delighted
and said the effort had made all the difference.
"We sat down after the practice session this morning and
fortunately got everything together and we were able to get
everything, every single bit out of the car, which was crucial,"
he told reporters.
"A special thanks to the team, who just in time brought the
front wing. Many regards also to the factory. I think without
them I would not be sitting on pole position today."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)