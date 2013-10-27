GREATER NOIDA, India Oct 27 Sebastian Vettel was reprimanded by Formula One's governing body on Sunday even as he celebrated becoming the sport's youngest quadruple champion at the Indian Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Red Bull driver was summoned to stewards for ignoring post-race procedures and performing crowd-pleasing 'donuts', with the car spinning in a circle of tyre smoke at the end of the pit straight.

The German then climbed out, bowed down in front of the car and clambered up a wire fence to throw his driving gloves to spectators.

Stewards noted in a statement that he had failed "to proceed directly from the circuit to post-race parc ferme without unnecessary delay" in a breach of the sporting regulations.

"Due to special circumstance the stewards accepted the explanation of the driver," the statement added.

Red Bull, who also celebrated their fourth successive constructors' title, were fined 25,000 euros ($34,500) for failing to instruct their driver to return directly and park his car in the pit lane. ($1 = 0.7250 euros) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)