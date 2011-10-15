YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 15 Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel was summoned to stewards on Saturday after an alleged infringement during qualifying for the Korean Grand Prix.

The governing FIA indicated in a statement that Red Bull's German, who qualified on the front row alongside McLaren's pole sitter Lewis Hamilton, had cut a corner on a slowing down lap in the final session.

Vettel, 24, clinched his second successive title in Japan last weekend.

McLaren's Jenson Button, who qualified third, said he hoped his rival would not be penalised and demoted from the front row for only the second grand prix the Yeongam circuit has hosted.

"We had a wet race last year, with a rolling start, so nobody has actually started on those grid slots yet in a Formula One car.

"And every lap we do we drive across the right hand side of the grid, I don't think anyone has driven once across the left-hand side of the grid yet. So the odd numbers should have an advantage.

"I'm pretty happy being P3, I can't be P1 because Lewis has done a better job than me so being P3 is probably the second best place. I hope they don't give him a penalty. A reprimand maybe."