By Brian Homewood
Spanish test driver
Maria De Villota, seriously injured in a crash at at the start
of July, has made "significant progress" in her recovery and
returned to Spain, the Marussia Formula One team Saturday.
De Villota suffered life-threatening head and facial
injuries in the accident at Duxford airfield in eastern England
on July 3 and lost her right eye after undergoing emergency
surgery.
"Maria left Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on July 20
and returned directly to Spain," said the team in a statement.
"Over the course of the past two weeks, Maria has made
significant progress. More comfortable and familiar
surroundings, plus the support of her wider family and friends,
will undoubtedly provide a more conducive environment in which
Maria can commence the next phase of her recovery.
"The Marussia F1 Team have remained in close contact with
the medical team at Addenbrooke's Hospital ... and would like to
express their gratitude for the remarkable care and attention
that she has received there.
"The management team will continue to liaise closely with
Maria and her family and provide any assistance possible during
the coming months."
The 32-year-old had just completed a straight-line
aerodynamic test and was returning to mechanics when her car
accelerated abruptly and slammed into a team truck at helmet
level.
Marussia said on Monday that an internal investigation had
found that the car was not to blame.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Alastair Himmer)