SINGAPORE, Sept 25 After a tetchy couple of days in Singapore, Mark Webber finally found something to smile about by putting his Red Bull on the front row for Sunday's grand prix.

The Australian qualified second behind team mate Sebastian Vettel, who is hoping to clinch his second successive Formula One title with five races to spare, on a floodlit street circuit he has little affection for and his mood lifted noticeably.

Two days ago Webber had complained on his Twitter account about the noise he could hear from his hotel near the track. "Still building it! forklifts, beep, beep, beep 4am," he wrote.

Later that same day he had ended up apologising for swearing at a French journalist, but on Saturday night he was happy again.

"I think I am pretty happy to be honest," the Red Bull driver told reporters. "It has been a pretty testing venue for me in the past, particularly on Saturdays."

In the first two runnings of this grand prix, 2008 and 2009, Webber failed to finish. Last year he finished third having qualified fifth.

On Saturday he appeared upbeat.

"So Seb (Vettel) obviously laid it down pretty hard and fast for all of us, he was very quick round here and did a great job for the pole," he said.

"It is pretty rare he makes any mistakes so I think maybe he saw my data and saw only a few corners I was a little bit quicker and... he was trying to put it all together and obviously very quick for the whole lap," he smiled.

"As he (Vettel) says, to put it all together is very challenging for all of us here.

"It is very easy to grab a bit more and then lose it on the next straight so overall (I am) satisfied given the curveballs the teams can face here.

"Both cars at the front is a great result for us."

