SILVERSTONE, England, July 6 Mark Webber has sent out a strong hint he intends to stay in Formula One in 2013 while leaving open the possibility that it could be with a team other than Red Bull.

"For next year there is a pretty decent chance I'll be racing in Formula One," the 35-year-old Australian told reporters at the British Grand Prix.

"Let's see, come November, who it is with."

Webber is second in the drivers' championship, 20 points behind Ferrari's Fernando Alonso after eight races, and is back on form after a disappointing 2011 season when he was eclipsed by team mate Sebastian Vettel.

Double world champion Vettel is fourth, six points behind Webber.

The Australian's contract runs out at the end of the season but Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said this week he expected to sit down with Webber soon to discuss where they were heading.

Horner has a strong friendship with Webber and has praised the Australian's performances while also highlighting the importance of having two drivers who push each other and have similar styles.

That fact makes him a favourite to stay but Webber, who has been with Red Bull since 2007, has also been linked with Ferrari in some media speculation as a possible replacement for Brazilian Felipe Massa alongside Alonso.

"The winter break was very good for me. My focus was to really enjoy the start of this season and get the most out of my driving again which was clearly all in my hands with my motivation, my level of spirit towards the job and also towards the guys," said the Australian.

"You've just got to remember what it's like to enjoy driving the car so that's what I'm doing at the moment. I really, really am enjoying my work." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)