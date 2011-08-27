* Webber signs year's contract extension
* Champions will have same line-up for fourth season
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Alan Baldwin
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Aug 27 Australian
Mark Webber will race on for Formula One champions Red Bull in
2012 after agreeing a contract extension for another year, the
team said on Saturday.
The announcement came as Webber celebrated his 35th birthday
at the Belgian Grand Prix, where he was fastest in free practice
on Friday.
Webber's team mate and world champion Sebastian Vettel leads
him in the standings by 85 points after 11 of the season's 19
races.
"I want to continue racing at the top in Formula One so it's
a no-brainer to remain at Red Bull for another year," Webber
said in a statement.
"My motivation to achieve the best results possible both for
myself and the team is still very high.
"Over the past five years, we have worked hard and proved
that we can design and build a competitive and
championship-winning car and I'm looking forward to putting the
car and myself on the limit again each and every race weekend in
2012."
Webber was a title contender last season, when the
championship hung in the balance until the final race in Abu
Dhabi, but has been eclipsed by 24-year-old Vettel since the
German took the title.
Vettel won six of the first eight races while Webber,
despite six appearances on the podium this season, has yet to
triumph since he won in Hungary more than a year ago.
Red Bull have started every race this year on pole position
and are on course to take both championships well before the end
of the season.
"When we sat down and started talking about 2012, it was
immediately obvious that Mark and the team wanted to continue
our successful relationship," said team boss Christian Horner.
"This meant agreeing an extension for 2012 was very
straightforward.
"Mark knows the team well, having been with us since 2007,
and his motivation, fitness and commitment is as high as it has
ever been," he added.
The decision to retain the Australian means British-based
Red Bull will have an unchanged lineup for the fourth season in
a row.
It also removes any lingering speculation about the
immediate future of 2008 champion Lewis Hamilton, who had been
linked earlier in the year to Red Bull despite having a McLaren
contract for next year.
Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari are the only teams to have won
races this year and all are set to continue with the same
drivers in 2012.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)