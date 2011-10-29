By Alan Baldwin
| NOIDA, India
NOIDA, India Oct 29 Mark Webber has told his
Red Bull team that he wants to win races fair and square rather
than be handed any false victories.
The Australian has yet to win this season while German team
mate Sebastian Vettel has triumphed 10 times and starts Sunday's
inaugural Indian Grand Prix on pole position -- his 13th in 17
races.
Vettel and Red Bull have both clinched their second
successive Formula One titles and the team have said their main
aim now is to ensure a dream finish to the year by having Webber
as overall runner-up.
The Australian is fourth, 13 points behind McLaren's
second-placed Jenson Button, with three races remaining.
Team boss Christian Horner said this week that Red Bull
would do everything to help Webber and was sure Vettel would be
prepared to assist as well if asked to.
Webber put a stop to talk of 'team orders', which are now
perfectly legal, after qualifying produced an all Red Bull front
row on Saturday.
"Nothing will be different," he said. "There's been a lot of
talk from the team but no talk from me. I don't want any
positions off Sebastian for the remainder of the year. Nothing
will change."
Asked about Horner's comments and whether finishing overall
runner-up meant anything to him, Webber replied: "I think wins
are more important for me."
