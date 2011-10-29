NOIDA, India Oct 29 Mark Webber has told his Red Bull team that he wants to win races fair and square rather than be handed any false victories.

The Australian has yet to win this season while German team mate Sebastian Vettel has triumphed 10 times and starts Sunday's inaugural Indian Grand Prix on pole position -- his 13th in 17 races.

Vettel and Red Bull have both clinched their second successive Formula One titles and the team have said their main aim now is to ensure a dream finish to the year by having Webber as overall runner-up.

The Australian is fourth, 13 points behind McLaren's second-placed Jenson Button, with three races remaining.

Team boss Christian Horner said this week that Red Bull would do everything to help Webber and was sure Vettel would be prepared to assist as well if asked to.

Webber put a stop to talk of 'team orders', which are now perfectly legal, after qualifying produced an all Red Bull front row on Saturday.

"Nothing will be different," he said. "There's been a lot of talk from the team but no talk from me. I don't want any positions off Sebastian for the remainder of the year. Nothing will change."

Asked about Horner's comments and whether finishing overall runner-up meant anything to him, Webber replied: "I think wins are more important for me." (Editing by Mark Meadows; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)