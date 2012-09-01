By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 1
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 1 Australian
Mark Webber knew all through the August holiday break that he
would have a five place grid penalty for Sunday's Belgian Grand
Prix.
The Red Bull title contender revealed after qualifying at
Spa on Saturday that he had been told after the Hungarian Grand
Prix at the end of July that his car would require a gearbox
change for the following race.
The team had confirmed his suspicions on the Wednesday after
Budapest when the car was stripped down before Formula One went
on its long August break but he had not told anyone.
"I had a holiday on that," smiled Webber, second overall in
the championship and 40 points behind Ferrari's Fernando Alonso
with nine races remaining.
Webber was eighth in Hungary after suffering gearbox
problems during the race, which he said had cost him 6/10ths of
a second a lap.
"That was enough of a penalty, I lost points with that in
Budapest... but anyway we got the car to the end," he said. "But
the gearbox was too damaged to run here so we had to put a fresh
one in."
Had he not finished in Hungary, he could have changed the
gearbox without penalty but he would have lost out on the four
points he gained.
He will start 12th on Sunday, two places behind team mate
and double world champion Sebastian Vettel.
Alonso will line up in fifth place with his three closest
challengers behind him and the comfort that his car has been
quicker on Sunday this season than Saturday.
"If this result could be repeated tomorrow, honestly I'd
sign for it now," said the Spaniard, the only man to win three
races this year.
Webber hoped it might be less straightforward.
"Strategy and understanding the tyres will be important," he
said. "There's still a long way to go."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)