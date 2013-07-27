BUDAPEST, July 27 Mark Webber vented his frustration on Saturday after his Red Bull suffered another technical failure that left him languishing in 10th place on the starting grid.

"KERS, gearbox, you name it...driving the car so far off the potential is unbelievable and so massively frustrating," the Australian told television reporters after qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"It's stupid, it's embarrassing and it's a brutal circuit to be out of position. We should be challenging for the front row and we're bloody 10th. So, a pain in the arse," he added. "It's amazing...all the effort you go to and it's two weekends on the bounce where you get that."

Webber had been second quickest in both of Friday's practice sessions, behind triple champion team mate Sebastian Vettel, and had high hopes of a good performance at a circuit where he won in 2010.

Vettel, who has a 34-point lead in the championship over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, qualified on the front row in Hungary.

At the previous race in Germany, Webber finished seventh after a wheel came off during his first pitstop, where he was cleared to go despite the nut not being attached, and injured a television cameraman.

In China, the oldest driver on the grid started from the pit lane after running out of fuel in qualifying and then having a gearbox change.

At the season-opener in Melbourne, the Australian suffered a poor start on the front row when a software issue affected the engine control unit.

"We have to get on top of the problems, we can't race the car like this," said Webber, who is leaving Formula One at the end of the season to drive for Porsche in Le Mans endurance racing.

"I can't question the guys' efforts in the garage," he added. "The guys are there, the conditions are horrible to work in. They are working their nuts off but I can't answer why there are issues again."

Webber, who is a lot taller than Vettel, said the KERS packaging and positioning was the same on both Red Bulls.

The Australian said his main aim in the remaining races in Formula One was to go for individual wins and try to make an impression.

"I'll just look for wins and some special moments and still make your presence felt..that's all I can keep doing but you need to have everything going smoothly to win races and that's not happening at the moment."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood)