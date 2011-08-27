SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 27 Australian
Mark Webber will race on for Formula One champions Red Bull in
2012 after agreeing a contract extension for another year, the
team said on Saturday.
The announcement came as Webber celebrated his 35th birthday
at the Belgian Grand Prix, where he was fastest in free practice
on Friday.
Webber's team mate and world champion Sebastian Vettel leads
him in the standings by 85 points after 11 of the season's 19
races.
