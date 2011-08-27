SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 27 Australian Mark Webber will race on for Formula One champions Red Bull in 2012 after agreeing a contract extension for another year, the team said on Saturday.

The announcement came as Webber celebrated his 35th birthday at the Belgian Grand Prix, where he was fastest in free practice on Friday.

Webber's team mate and world champion Sebastian Vettel leads him in the standings by 85 points after 11 of the season's 19 races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)