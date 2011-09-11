MONZA, Italy, Sept 11 Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber, closest rival of team mate and Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel, crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Reigning champion Vettel, who had a 92 point lead with seven races remaining before the start at Monza, was leading the race after eight of the 53 laps and on course to extend his lead considerably.

Webber, who has yet to win a race this season, and Ferrari's Felipe Massa had collided on lap five with the Australian losing his car's front wing.

The Red Bull then careered across the gravel trap and into the tyre wall at Parabolica before he could get back to the garage for a new wing.