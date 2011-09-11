MONZA, Italy, Sept 11 Red Bull's Australian Mark
Webber, closest rival of team mate and Formula One championship
leader Sebastian Vettel, crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix
on Sunday.
Reigning champion Vettel, who had a 92 point lead with seven
races remaining before the start at Monza, was leading the race
after eight of the 53 laps and on course to extend his lead
considerably.
Webber, who has yet to win a race this season, and Ferrari's
Felipe Massa had collided on lap five with the Australian losing
his car's front wing.
The Red Bull then careered across the gravel trap and into
the tyre wall at Parabolica before he could get back to the
garage for a new wing.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)