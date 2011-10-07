SUZUKA, Japan Oct 7 Mark Webber will expect no favours from Red Bull team Sebastian Vettel even if the German wins a second successive Formula One title in Japan this weekend.

Team boss Christian Horner told Reuters that while the team hoped Webber would provide the icing on the cake by ending the season as overall runner-up, Red Bull would not change their approach over the final four races.

"Nothing will change, absolutely nothing ... all of us want to see Mark get a victory before the end of the year and we want to see him achieve the runner-up spot," he said in the Suzuka paddock.

"If we could convert both titles, with both drivers at the top of the drivers' championship, it would be an absolutely perfect year."

There have been cases in the past where drivers, the championship won, have allowed their team mates a taste of the glory -- perhaps most notably when Brazilian Ayrton Senna waved through Gerhard Berger at Suzuka in 1991 for the Austrian to win his first race for McLaren.

"That won't happen, they will be free to race," said Horner, whose team won both titles last year with Webber ending up third overall.

The Australian has yet to win this season, after challenging for the title right to the end last year, while Vettel has triumphed in nine of the 14 so far.

The Australian's last win was more than a year ago, in Hungary in August 2010, and he is currently fourth overall, three points behind McLaren's Jenson Button and two adrift of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso.

"It's a tough job for Mark at the moment," commented Horner.

"He's got the advantage in that he's in one of the best cars, hopefully the best car, but he's got the disadvantage that he's up against the best driver in the world at the moment.

"Mark has pushed him hard on numerous occasions this year, but when it's come to the crunch moments either in qualifying or in the race Sebastian has absolutely delivered."

Vettel has started 11 of the races on pole, Webber three, and will be looking to set Formula One records once the title is secured.

The German will have his sights on Michael Schumacher's 2004 record of 13 wins in a season and also Nigel Mansell's unsurpassed 1992 record of 14 poles.

Webber, who said on his arrival at Suzuka that he had been misquoted in an interview in which he apparently wrote off his chances of ever being champion, was determined to fight on.

"It would be nice to get one (race win this year), but if you get that you want a few more," he grinned.

"Winning is a beautiful feeling, no question about it. Obviously one guy's done too much of it this year and that's been not great for all of us.

"We need to do better, and I need to do better, with the starts," added the Australian, who has a contract for next season.

Webber said last year had been an exceptional one in his career and it was "back to normal at the moment".

Webber said last year had been an exceptional one in his career and it was "back to normal at the moment".

"We want to try and get it to abnormal for the future," he added.